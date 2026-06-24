Lock Upp 2: Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij NOT participating in Netflix show? Actresses reveal reason behind their decision

Rashami Desai and Mahhi Vij have addressed ongoing Lock Upp 2 rumours. While Rashami issued an official statement denying her participation, Mahhi revealed she is taking a vacation with daughter Tara and may consider the reality show next year.

Rashami Desai has ended curiosity about her alleged participation in Lock Up Season 2, stating that she has no affiliation with the reality program despite her name frequently appearing in contestant rumours. Following an Instagram post that triggered new arguments among followers, the television personality responded with a video on social media. Rashami had launched a poll asking fans if they wanted to see her return to television, leading some to believe she was hinting at a reality show comeback.

What did Rashami say about her participation in Lock Upp 2?

Setting the record straight, Rashami said, “Let me be very honest, it is not about Lock Upp. Any reality show comes, people take my name and spread the rumours. I don’t like it anymore. So, I am not doing Lock Upp and this is my official statement."

Her clarification comes at a time when social media is still dominated by discussions over Lock Upp's second season. In recent weeks, a number of celebrities have been connected to the show, however the producers have not yet verified many of the identities.

Where is Rashami Desai currently focusing?

The actress disclosed that she is juggling her work on her personal project with her professional obligations in an interview with The Free Press Journal.

“I am currently handling professional commitments while also building a team and a strong foundation for my brand. It is a meaningful journey, one that I believe will unfold beautifully. Audiences have seen me as Tapasya, Shorvori and Rashami, but through this brand and my show, Rashmi ke Dil Se Dil Tak, they will experience my thoughts, emotions and creative vision. This remains my primary focus right now. I do have other plans, but I prefer not to speak about them until they materialise."

Rashami is selective about her future projects

In addition to her objectives for her business, Rashami stated that she is waiting for the ideal chance and is picky about her next acting role. “At the same time, I am looking forward to the upcoming releases. As an actor, my priority is to find strong scripts and work with good directors. The right combination will ultimately define a dream project for me."

Mahhi Vij also not participating in Lock Upp 2?

Among the names making the rounds online was also Mahhi Vij's. The actress has already dispelled rumours, stating that she will not be taking part in the reality program this year. Taking to her Instagram stories, Mahhi said, “To all of those who are asking if I am doing Lock Upp 2. So I am not doing Lock Upp 2. I am in fact, going on a vacation with my daughter. And yes, I was being considered and there were talks. Maybe next year! But this year I am going on a vacation with my cutie."

Despite being contacted by the producers, she stated that she might think about taking part the next year. She has decided to take a break for her daughter Tara as of right now.

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