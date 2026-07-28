Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat's TRP boast BACKFIRES as Riteish Deshmukh strongly BURSTS his bubble, 'Hume tumhari zarurat nahi'

Lock Upp 2 witnessed a fiery showdown as Riteish Deshmukh slammed Yogesh Rawat over his 'No Yogesh, No Lock Upp' claim, warned him of termination, and reminded him that no contestant is bigger than the show.

As Yogesh Rawat returned to the Lock Upp 2 house, he stated that following his eviction, supporters began screaming, "No Yogesh, no Lock Upp." He also claimed that the show's TRP decreased after his departure and disclosed that the producers asked him about a comeback just the night before. Yogesh stated that he was originally hesitant to return, adding, "Ek baar aise hi maze ke liye mereko nikal diya phir wapas bhi to kar sakte hain, bezatti hi karata rahu kya."

Jailer Ritesh schools Yogesh

In response to the "No Yogesh, no Lock Upp" argument, Riteish replied, "Jab aap kehte ho unko, usme main aata hoon, Farah (Khan) aati hai, Netflix aata hai, ye show aata," reminding him that the success of the show cannot be attributed to a single competitor.

Then, turning to face Ram Kapoor, Riteish said, "India has not seen a bigger superstar than him." "Aapka attitude hamne dekha..." he said, criticizing Yogesh for acting as if Lock Upp 2 need him. "Hame tumhari jarurat nahi hai Yogesh," Riteish said, clearly agitated. "Main abhi ke abhi tumhe is ghar se terminate karta hoon."

Riteish shattered Yogesh illusion and reminded him what the real world looks like ??#LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/jE38TjPM9a — AYAAN ? (@Im_AYAANBB13_) July 27, 2026

Riteish warns Yogesh of termination from the show

Yogesh was then asked whether he wanted to leave the jail by the jailer. "No sir," Yogesh answered. "Tum jo darwaza choose karoge, main waha se tumhe ghar bhejta hoon," said an irate Riteish." But Yogesh refused to back down, saying, "To be honest, maine jaane ke liye to nahi aaya hoon idhar pe."

"To ye bhi ehsaas mat dilao hamko ki tumhare wajah se is show ki TRP badhegi," Riteish remarked. "Jis attitude se aap aaye ho, ek level ka arrogance dikhta hai ki main superior hoon," he said, criticising Yogesh's attitude and advising him to take responsibility for every word he says. "Kyunki main trend ho raha hoon bahar."

Riteish reminds Yogesh the show doesn't need him

Riteish continued by saying that Yogesh's comment that "Main mana karne wala tha (Lock Upp 2 re-entry)" stung him the most. Riteish reminded him that the success of the show is not dependent on any one participant or even its hosts, even if he acknowledged that having a devoted fan base is a privilege. He referred Amitabh Bachchan, saying that despite his enormous fame, the seasoned actor still goes out every Sunday to greet and thank his admirers. "Ye show hum sab se bahut bada hai," Riteish remarked, emphasising that Lock Upp 2 is larger than any person connected to it.

Yogesh apologises

Later, Yogesh apologised to Riteish and his fans for his statements. Before leaving, the jailer reminded the candidates that the objective was to determine who actually deserved to stay, saying, "Deserving wo bhi hota hai, jo opportunity ki kadar karta hai."

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