Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde DEFENDS viral controversy, says Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain producer wanted her back; 'He begged'

Shilpa Shinde has once again stirred controversy inside the Lock Upp house. Months after admitting her 2016 harassment complaint against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false, the actress has now claimed he later "begged" her to return to the show. Her latest remarks have reignited one of television's most talked-about feuds.

Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde DEFENDS viral controversy, says Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain producer wanted her back; 'He begged'

Shilpa Shinde has set the rumor mill spinning again on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During a chat with Yogesh Rawat and Riyaz Ali inside the show's 'jail,' Shilpa claimed that Sanjay Kohli, the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, actually begged her to come back to the show after nearly a decade. According to her, things between them are fine now. She said all this while Yogesh and Riyaz pressed her about the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Kohli back in 2016, a complaint she later admitted was fake.

She didn’t try to smooth things over or soften her stance. “I used saam, daam, dhand, bhed. I didn’t misuse the law, I used it,” Shilpa insisted. She pushed back against criticism, saying, “If people say using the law for myself is wrong, these are the same people who light candles in the streets for women after something happens.” About Kohli she said, “He’s good to me now,” and acted genuinely shocked that he called her up after all that time. “He begged me to return to the show. I still wonder why,” she said. Yogesh didn’t believe her story, but Shilpa brushed him off, calling him a 'kid.' “You’ll understand when something like this happens to you,” she told him.

What Are We Talking About?

Shilpa left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016, and it wasn’t pretty. She said the producers owed her money, the work environment was toxic, and she accused Kohli of sexual harassment. She even filed a formal complaint. The show’s producers shot back, calling her unprofessional. The fight dragged on until they settled it outside of court, and Shilpa walked away from the show.

Then, the biggest twist happened during a June 2026 podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa came clean, the 2016 harassment complaint was all made up. She said she did it to get her dues and force her way back in because, as she put it, “all doors were closed on me.” Shilpa admitted her move seriously damaged Kohli’s reputation but insisted she felt she had no other choice. The internet exploded with criticism, many people accusing her of abusing the legal system. She didn’t apologize then and isn’t backing down now on Lock Upp.

Now as a wildcard contestant on Lock Upp 2, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh hosting, Shilpa’s comments are back in the spotlight, dragging Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain into the drama all over again. Her claim hints that things might be better between her and Kohli, but if she’s exaggerating, it’s just more fuel for a controversy that refuses to die.

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