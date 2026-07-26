Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde hits back at Hina Khan over character assassination claim with BOLD comment

Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan clashed over character assassination claims in Lock Upp 2 yesterday. Read the details of their heated showdown and see how their feud reignites their iconic Bigg Boss rivalry in this reality show.

Lock Upp 2 Shilpa Shinde hits back at Hina Khan over character assassination claim with BOLD comment

Clashes, drama, and fights in Lock Upp 2 have become part of the inmates’ daily routine. In the latest episode of this reality show, a feud from 9 years ago was reignited between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. With Hina’s entry as a guest on the upcoming Judgement Day episode, reality show lovers were instantly taken back to the year 2017 when Shilpa and Hina were making headlines with their rivalry in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

The two rivals came face to face in yesterday's episode of Lock Upp 2, and the tension between them could be cut through a knife. This episode showed a heated conversation and Shilpa’s explosive reaction after Hina’s exit. Let’s dive in to find out what character assassination claims Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan clashed over in Lock Upp 2.

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Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan clash in Lock Upp 2

For this week’s Judgement Day, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed as Janta Ki Awaaz. The two were special guest members of the Janta Jury for a dramatic Judgement Day episode that people still can’t stop talking about. Being the special guests also came with the chance to save a contestant in danger.

While Uorfi wanted to save Shilpa, Hina strongly disagreed with her. Hina stood her ground and gave an explanation for not saving Shilpa, saying, “I feel mere zindagi ke jo usool hain, jaisi main insaan hoon, main aise gameplay ko, jahan aap logon ko neecha dikhao, character assassinate karo ya phir gandi game khelo, main uska naam bachane ke liye to nahi loongi.”

This prompts Shilpa to speak up, stating the clash between the two all over again. Reacting to Hina Khan's accusation, Shilpa hit back, saying, “Actually, jo ilzaam mere pe lagaya gaya hai character assassination ka, aisa maine kuch bhi nahi kiya hai." Shilpa’s remark left Hina laughing, and she instantly replied, saying, “Nahi, aapne kiya hai."

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Next, Hina defended herself by saying, “Cameras jaante hain maine kya bola hai. To main usse disagree karti hoon." She continued, saying, “Exactly, cameras jaante hain aur janta bhi." The two special guests for Janta Ki Awaaz finally came to a mutual decision then. Hina and Uorfi decided to save Varun, aka Laila, and left the stage.

After this segment was over, Shreya Kalra told Shilpa that she was very sure that Hina wouldn’t save her. To this, Shilpa again took a sharp dig at Hina, saying, “Wo to bhaad mein jaye yaar,"

Shilpa further added, “Wo character assassination ki baat kar rahi hai. Madam khud andar kya kya bol chuki hai, wo usko pata hai." This was a reference to their Bigg Boss days back in 2017.

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