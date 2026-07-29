Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi was MOLESTED in childhood? Actress makes SHOCKING confession; 'Mujhe pakadne lage'

Lock Upp 2: Shivangi Joshi made an emotional revelation about surviving childhood molestation by a man she considered 'Mamaji'. Here's what the actress shared during the latest episode.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 27: A number of inmates revealed their darkest secrets and personal challenges in the most recent Lock Upp 2 episode. After Pamala Serena handed over her pen drive, Shivangi Joshi was one of the contestants whose secret was compromised. The term "bread butter" showed up on the screen as Shivangi's secret, but she also decided to talk about a very painful childhood experience in which she was reportedly abused by a man she called her "mama ji."

Shivangi Joshi molested in childhood?

After opening up about the financial hardships her family once faced, Shivangi said, "Aur ek aur cheez main bolna chahungi aap sab se..." before recounting the painful memory. She also thanked Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda for giving her the strength to speak about it. Shivangi then confessed, "I was also molested when I was a kid."

What did Shivangi Joshi reveal?

The actress said that the accused was her mother's sworn brother, whom she referred to as "mama ji." Shivangi recalled the event, saying it occurred as she was ready to relocate to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. According to her, the man would tell her, "Bombay ja rahe ho actor banna hai toh acting wali gaadi chalani bhi aani chahiye," before asking her to sit on his lap to teach her how to drive.Main baithti, mujhe samajh nahi aata tha, kya ho raha hai. However, after a while... mujhe achha nahi lagta tha," Shivangi recalled. Fighting back tears, she explained that she finally declined to continue the alleged driving lessons because they made her uncomfortable.

Shivangi’s secrets?

Shivangi you are so strong we are so proud of you?#ShivangiJoshi #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/mynnm9GEcL — ᴛɪᴛʟɪ ɢɪʀʟ? (@Dlittledesire) July 28, 2026

She also described an event in which the man reportedly came to her home one night when her parents were abroad. "Wo mujhe samjhane lage ki, 'Bacche, aap Bombay ja rahe ho... aisa aisa hoti.'Suddenly woh mujhe paas bula ke pakadne lage," Shivangi said, choking up as she described the experience. According to her, he stated that she needed to be prepared for personal sequences before entering the acting field.

Shivangi said that the man told her, "Jaise mumma aapko forehead pe kiss karti hai, waise aapko shooting mein bhi karenge," before reportedly kissing her on the forehead and cheeks. When she refused and pushed him away, he allegedly grew enraged and tossed her to the ground.

Shivangi reveals

The actress stated that if her parents had not arrived home on time, the situation may have deteriorated significantly. "Thankfully kuch nahi hua kyunki mere mummy-papa time pe aa gaye the aur unhone bahut maara aur ghar se nikal diya," Shivangi recounted. She went on to say that the terrible incident had such an impact on her that she stopped attending school for a long period and stayed at home. According to Shivangi, the event is also the reason her parents remain overly cautious of her.

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