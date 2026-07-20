Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra to get another RIVAL? Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija likely to enter as next WILDCARD

Is Apoorva Mukhija entering Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a wildcard? Viral rumours spark excitement as fans predict a fiery showdown with Shreya Kalra.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is getting more intense, and honestly, every episode is increasing the drama. Now a fresh rumour has taken over social media, again. This time, all eyes are on influencer Apoorva Mukhija as reports are saying that she could be the next wildcard contestant to enter the reality show. Even though there’s no official word yet from the makers or from Apoorva herself, the speculation has already made a big buzz among fans.

Is Apoorva Mukhija the next wildcard?

Several fan pages and entertainment accounts have claimed that Apoorva is all set to enter the Lock Upp 2 house. The rumours have gained momentum over the past few days, with many viewers saying they would love to see her return to reality television after her appearance on The Traitors.

Fans really seem to think that Apoorva, with that outspoken personality and kind of unapologetic attitude, could bring a fresh load of drama to the show if she shows up as a wildcard contestant.

Fans are already imagining the house dynamics

The possibility of Apoorva joining the show has sparked plenty of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

One user wrote, "The Rebel Kid has entered Lock Upp! Apoorva and Shreya have history, and it would be fun to watch them face off inside the house."

Rebel kid has entered LOCKUPP !! So Apoorva Rebel kid has entered lock up. She and shreya has some history cz shreya was jealous of her as well as she is of every successful woman. I think its gonna be fun??.#LockUpp2 #Akankshachaudhary #Yoganksha pic.twitter.com/5v2m1MeF48 — Mirha (@mirhalious) July 17, 2026

Another commented, "The Rebel Kid is being brought in to give Shreya Kalra more screen time."

Rebel Kid is brought to give more screen space for Shreya Kalra — Shincy (@shincy4377) July 18, 2026

A third user said, "Apoorva has entered Lock Upp 2. She'll dominate Shilpa and Kalra."

Another fan commented, "Shreya already has several rivals inside the house. If Apoorva enters, their rivalry will definitely be worth watching. She also comes with a strong fan following."

Apoorva is entering #Lockupp2 Shreya has more haters as contestants, now one more rival but it would be really good to see Shreya versus Apoorva. Makers will get rid of Akanksha soon as they have already set replacement of her with Rebel kid who comes with cult following. — ? (@raaheinn) July 17, 2026

Shreya Kalra to get another rival?

Her entry could really bring about another rivalry in the jail, as Apoorva and Shreya had a history in their previous show. If the rumours end up being correct, her appearance could bring in a new sort of pressure, rivalry and entertainment value to the reality show and it could make the whole title race even harder to guess, like totally unpredictable.

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