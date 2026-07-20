google-preferred

Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra to get another RIVAL? Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija likely to enter as next WILDCARD

Is Apoorva Mukhija entering Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a wildcard? Viral rumours spark excitement as fans predict a fiery showdown with Shreya Kalra.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 20, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Lock Upp 2: Shreya Kalra to get another RIVAL? Rebel Kid Apoorva Mukhija likely to enter as next WILDCARD

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is getting more intense, and honestly, every episode is increasing the drama. Now a fresh rumour has taken over social media, again. This time, all eyes are on influencer Apoorva Mukhija as reports are saying that she could be the next wildcard contestant to enter the reality show. Even though there’s no official word yet from the makers or from Apoorva herself, the speculation has already made a big buzz among fans.

Lock Upp: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola BREAKS down after being saved, says 'I've been misunderstood by the entire country'
Also Read

Lock Upp: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola BREAKS down after being saved, says 'I've been misunderstood by the entire country'

Is Apoorva Mukhija the next wildcard?

Several fan pages and entertainment accounts have claimed that Apoorva is all set to enter the Lock Upp 2 house. The rumours have gained momentum over the past few days, with many viewers saying they would love to see her return to reality television after her appearance on The Traitors.

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda REVEALS suicide attempt after heartbreak; THIS social media star enters as wild card
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda REVEALS suicide attempt after heartbreak; THIS social media star enters as wild card

Fans really seem to think that Apoorva, with that outspoken personality and kind of unapologetic attitude, could bring a fresh load of drama to the show if she shows up as a wildcard contestant.

Fans are already imagining the house dynamics

The possibility of Apoorva joining the show has sparked plenty of reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

One user wrote, "The Rebel Kid has entered Lock Upp! Apoorva and Shreya have history, and it would be fun to watch them face off inside the house."

Another commented, "The Rebel Kid is being brought in to give Shreya Kalra more screen time."

A third user said, "Apoorva has entered Lock Upp 2. She'll dominate Shilpa and Kalra."

Another fan commented, "Shreya already has several rivals inside the house. If Apoorva enters, their rivalry will definitely be worth watching. She also comes with a strong fan following."

Shreya Kalra to get another rival?

Her entry could really bring about another rivalry in the jail, as Apoorva and Shreya had a history in their previous show. If the rumours end up being correct, her appearance could bring in a new sort of pressure, rivalry and entertainment value to the reality show and it could make the whole title race even harder to guess, like totally unpredictable.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

Ramayana trailer launch: Yash's SURPRISE entry during Delhi event steals spotlight, fans erupt in cheers; 'Pehli bar Ravan dekh kar acha laga'

Next Story

Ramayana trailer launch: Yash's SURPRISE entry during Delhi event steals spotlight, fans erupt in cheers; 'Pehli bar Ravan dekh kar acha laga'