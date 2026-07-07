Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer SLAMS Shreya for revealing Akanksha's sexuality [EXCLUSIVE]

Shresta Iyer opens up on her Lock Upp journey, calls Shreya's revelation of Akanksha's sexuality "wrong," praises Pam as the most genuine contestant, and explains why she believes Harshad winning the show would set the wrong example.

Lock Upp 2: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer SLAMS Shreya for revealing Akanksha's sexuality [EXCLUSIVE]

Lock Upp always finds a way to stir the pot, but this season’s big shocker was someone outing a contestant’s sexuality on air. Now Shresta Iyer, yes, the sister of cricketer Shreyas Iyer just got eliminated from the show and she’s not holding back. She’s pretty upset with fellow contestant Shreya for exposing Akanksha’s bisexuality. Shresta also didn’t shy away from talking about her own time on the show and shared some thoughts about Harshad’s gameplay.

“I realised this show wasn’t made for me”

Shresta’s journey on Lock Upp didn’t last long, but she’s not feeling sorry about it. Actually, she thinks the experience showed her exactly why these reality shows aren’t really her style. She said, “I’m very happy with whatever my journey was because I realised one thing after going inside the house, this show wasn’t made for me. Captive reality shows are not my cup of tea. I’m grateful to Netflix and Balaji for giving me this opportunity, and honestly, I’m just happy to be back home.” For Shresta, a week isn’t nearly enough to really connect with people. She admits she takes her time to open up, so she never completely let her guard down.

Dheeraj, Sunita, and Pam: The friendly faces

When it comes to friendships in the house, Dheeraj and Sunita helped her feel the most at ease. Then there’s Pam, who Shresta downright called 'one of the most real people inside the game.' That kind of openness is rare, especially with cameras everywhere. “One week is too little for me to actually bond with someone. I take a lot of time to open up. I don’t think I formed a very strong bond with anyone, but I definitely felt comfortable around Dheeraj and Sunita ji. I also loved spending time with Pam because I think she’s one of the most real people inside the game.”

Shreya crossed a line, plain and simple

This is where things got heated, Shresta isn’t happy about what went down between Shreya and Akanksha. She made it clear: Lock Upp is all about protecting your own secrets, but Shreya broke that unspoken rule by spilling something that wasn’t even hers to reveal. “The game is all about your secrets and protecting them. Everyone has a different strategy, and I’m nobody to judge someone’s gameplay. But I do think Shreya was wrong.”

Turns out, the conversation about Akanksha being bisexual wasn’t even part of the game. It happened backstage, before filming started, between Ektaa Kapoor and Akanksha. Shreya just overheard it, then used it against Akanksha later. That crossed a big line for Shresta. “If Akanksha had disclosed it during the game as one of her own secrets and then someone used it strategically, I could understand that. But this happened before the game even began.”

And honestly, Shreya seemed to know she messed up. “If you watch carefully, you’ll see Shreya writing ‘sorry’ on a tissue paper with a lip liner. I’m sure even she knows she did something wrong. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have apologised.”

Harshad still feels like he’s acting

Shresta didn’t hold back when asked who winning would send the wrong message. She picked Harshad, and didn’t mince words. “I know this may sound harsh, but I think Harshad is very fake in the show.” To her, it’s like Harshad is stuck in some ongoing film shoot. The acting just hasn’t stopped, no one yelled “cut!” yet. While everyone’s out there giving it their best, Shresta believes Harshad hasn’t shown viewers the real him. “If he wins based on what we’ve seen so far, I think it would set the wrong example.”

All About Lock Upp

Lock Upp throws contestants together in a high-pressure setting, where personal secrets aren’t just baggage, they’re your strategy. Relationships shift, drama explodes, and sometimes, boundaries get crossed just for a shot at the trophy. With Shresta’s latest comments, the whole debate over how far contestants should go is raging again. She’s put the spotlight back on the messy line between playing to win and respecting personal privacy, and We doubt fans are done talking about it anytime soon.

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