Lock Upp 2 to get EXPLOSIVE wildcards? Asim Riaz, Yogesh Rawat's ex Ruru Thakur reportedly joining the show

Lock Upp 2 may be gearing up for its biggest twist yet. According to reports, Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz and Yogesh Rawat's ex-girlfriend Ruru Thakur are likely to enter the Netflix reality show as wildcard contestants. Here's what we know so far.

Lock Upp 2 to get EXPLOSIVE wildcards? Asim Riaz, Yogesh Rawat's ex Ruru Thakur reportedly joining the show

Looks like Lock Upp is about to stir things up again. After weeks of dramatic fights and shocking eliminations, rumors are flying that two new wildcards might join the show soon. Reports suggest that Asim Riaz, who everyone remembers from Bigg Boss 13, and MTV Splitsvilla’s Ruru Thakur are set to walk through those gates any day now but the makers are keeping quiet, there's still no official word.

Everything About Asim Riaz?

Now, Asim Riaz doesn’t really need an introduction at this point. He shot to fame as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 13. Before all the reality TV buzz, he worked as a model and even had a cameo in Main Tera Hero. After his Bigg Boss run, he starred in popular music videos, dropped some rap tracks, and showed up on other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Battleground. People know him for never holding back and always speaking his mind.

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Everything About Ruru Thakur?

Ruru Thakur, on the other hand, is a bit of a wildcard herself. She’s a model, a cosplayer, and a content creator who first made waves on MTV Splitsvilla X5. Fans love her for her anime-inspired looks and everything she does on social media. She even came back as a wildcard on Splitsvilla X6. What really makes her entry interesting is her past with Yogesh Rawat, who's already in Lock Upp. Their history kept people talking during Splitsvilla, so it’s no surprise everyone’s already bracing for some serious drama if she steps in.

Right now, it's all just speculation. The possibility of Asim and Ruru joining has sparked a lot of chatter online, but until the show makes it official, nobody knows for sure. For now, fans just have to wait and see if these rumors turn into reality. Remember, Lock Upp streams on Netflix, with new episodes dropping at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.

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