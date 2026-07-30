Lock Upp 2: Vikas Gupta's remarks on Shilpa Shinda trigger MASSIVE outrage online, netizens react 'Felt like slapping him'

Lock Upp 2 Episode 28: Vikas Gupta's interaction with Shilpa Shinde sparked massive backlash on X, with fans accusing him of targeting the actress and questioning the makers' decision to send him as her visitor ahead of the grand finale.

Lock Upp 2 Episode 28: As the Lock Upp 2 finale draws closer, we witnessed several people entering the lock-up on Wednesday's episode. While most of the guests were family members and friends, Shilpa Shinde's visitor was Vikas Gupta, with whom she doesn't get along. Vikas said things to Shilpa and taunted her. The way Vikas responded to Shilpa even made Yogesh Rawat feel horrible. Online users on X are criticising Vikas for how he treated Shilpa.

Netizens react to Vikas Gupta's remarks against Shilpa

A netizen tweeted, "Felt really bad for #shilpashinde Everyone had someone to guide thm, for her thy sent her wise enemy? Y it's it equal play for everyone? He didn't even help her to b secure Vikas Gupta u r disgusting human & u keep proving tht But still Shilpa was in finale (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "I feel like slapping Vikas Gupta Badly Today Ek toh itna ganda sakal hai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Shivangi ki image aur achi karne keliye Vikas Gupta ko Laya Gaya so woh Shilpa ko nicha dikhaye aur Shivangi aur highlight ho Isme (sic)."

Lock Upp 2 grand finale date

According to several social media posts, the grand finale episode was filmed on Tuesday, even though it will air on August 5, 2026. Yogesh Rawat, Shivangi Joshi, and Shreya Kalra placed in the top three, while Shivangi and Shreya placed in the top two.

The "At Risk" competitors will have the opportunity to protect themselves while completing a task on Thursday. Nonetheless, their guests will assist them with the assignment. In Thursday's show, we will thus get to see Shilpa and Vikas once more.

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