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Lock Upp 2 Voting Trend: Not Shreya Kalra or Akanksha Chamola, this contestant to get EVICTED?

Lock Upp 2 Voting Trend: Check the latest voting trends, contestants in the danger zone, and what to expect from the first Judgment Day episode hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Farah Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 4, 2026 2:01 PM IST
Lock Upp 2 Voting Trend: Not Shreya Kalra or Akanksha Chamola, this contestant to get EVICTED?

Lock Upp 2 Voting Trend: The first elimination on Lock Upp 2 will be held today. The contestant's name has reportedly been made public even before the show premiered. The first Judgment Day episode, which will be presented by Kangana Ranaut and regular hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, has already finished shooting. Siasat.com reported that the first competitor of the season has been evicted, according to sources close to the show.

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The contestants who are "at-risk" for the week were Akanksha Chamola, Shresta Iyer, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala and Madhuri Grover.

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Lock Upp 2 voting results

According to BollywoodLife.com's polling pattern, the contestant who might get eliminated is not Shreya or Akanksha, but the Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer.

Also, reports are circulating that she might be the first female contestant to get evicted from the Netflix show.

Insider reports state that Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Chamola, and Madhuri Grover were deemed safe initially. Later, Sufi Motiwala and Shresta Iyer were the last two competitors in the danger zone.

As the rivalry intensifies in the upcoming weeks, 14 competitors will still be in the game if Shresta is evicted today. The official elimination episode will air on Judgment Day, with Kangana Ranaut addressing the participants and reviewing their first-week performances.

Lock Upp 2 first wildcard contestant

Adding more drama to the reality show, the season has now welcomed its first wild card contestant. According to reports, the makers have roped in television actress Shilpa Shinde as the first celebrity wild card entrant. Shilpa Shinde has officially entered Lock Upp Season 2, becoming the show's first wildcard contestant. Her entry comes just days after the reality series premiered on Netflix India on June 27, 2026. So when she walks into the house, the whole dynamic among the contestants is expected to shift a lot.

Lock Upp 2 is available on Netflix, with new episodes released every Saturday through Wednesday.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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