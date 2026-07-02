Lock Upp 2: Who is Shreya Kalra? All about her career, relationships, net worth, and education

Discover all about influencer Shreya Kalra here to know who she is. Read ahead to learn about Lock Upp 2's most controversial star's career, relationships, net worth, and education below.

Lock Upp 2 Who is Shreya Kalra All about her career, relationships, net worth, and education

Lock Upp 2: The one reality show that has everyone obsessed right now has to be Lock Upp 2. This reality show kicked off on June 27, 2026, and has 15 celebrities as their inmates. The show premiered its second season with the title Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Out of all the inmates in this jail, Shreya Kalra has become the one causing the most trouble.

From the grand premiere of this reality show, fans were put off by Shreya’s rude behaviour towards the other contestants. Even in this week’s episodes, she was seen picking up fights and rage-baiting other contestants.

While Shreya is someone who has always been surrounded by controversies, whether it is on her podcast or on social media, she has always been the drama. With Lock Upp 2, she is truly embracing her real self. For those of you who have seen her for the first time, get to know more about Shreya Kalra from Lock Upp 2 here.

Who is Shreya Kalra?

Shreya Kalra is an influencer, podcaster and reality TV star. She hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and was born into a Pahadi family. On Instagram, Shreya has a massive fan following of 1.4 million.

She runs a podcast called Don’t Spill Too Much where she invites other creators and celebrities as guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Shreya Kalra Career

She kickstarted her career back in 2018 by making short videos on the now-banned app, TikTok. Shreya used to post dance videos, lip-sync clips and fashion content, which got her millions of views.

After TikTok was banned from India in 2020, Shreya switched to Instagram and YouTube to grow her career.

Shreya Kalra Relationships

When it comes to Shreya Kalra’s relationship, the one name that people connect her romantically with is Rishabh Jaiswal. The reported influencer couple have been given an adorable ship name ‘Rishya’, by their fans too.

Shreya Kalra Net Worth

According to media reports, Shreya’s net worth is estimated somewhere between ₹1.5 Crore to ₹3 Crore. Her main stream of income can be traced back to her brand deals on social media, YouTube AdSense, and her appearances in reality shows such as Lock Upp 2.

Shreya Kalra Education

When it comes to her education, Shreya had her priorities straight and decided to complete her education before focusing on her journey as a digital creator. She finished her schooling from the New Digamber School in Indore. After she was done with high school, Shreya pursued an MBA from the Prestige Institute of Management and Research.

We wish all the contestants of Lock Upp 2 all the best and hope the inmates get their redemption arc.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

