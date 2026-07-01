google-preferred

Lock Upp: Rishabh Jaiswal DEFENDS Shreya Kalra after backlash over Akanksha Chamola revelation, says 'It was part of the game'

The controversy surrounding Shreya Kalra's latest Lock Upp revelation has taken a new turn. Defending his girlfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal claimed the information used during the task had already been shared with the show's team before filming began. Here's what he revealed.

WrittenBy
By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: July 1, 2026 6:10 PM IST
Lock Upp: Rishabh Jaiswal DEFENDS Shreya Kalra after backlash over Akanksha Chamola revelation, says 'It was part of the game'

Lock Upp: Rishabh Jaiswal DEFENDS Shreya Kalra after backlash over Akanksha Chamola revelation, says 'It was part of the game'

Shreya Kalra’s been in the eye of a social media storm ever since she revealed that Akanksha Chamola is 'bisexual' on Netflix’s Lock Upp but her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, isn’t sitting quietly. He jumped on social media with a video defending her, making it clear that Shreya didn’t leak any private info. According to Rishabh, the 'secret' was something Akanksha herself had already shared with the show’s producers as part of the game.

Lock Upp: After divorce revelation, Akanksha Chamola faces another SHOCKING expose, here's what Shreya Kalra claimed
Also Read

Lock Upp: After divorce revelation, Akanksha Chamola faces another SHOCKING expose, here's what Shreya Kalra claimed

In his video, Rishabh addressed the backlash directly. People online accused Shreya of crossing a line, saying she had no right to speak about someone’s sexuality. Rishabh didn’t dodge the topic. “Let me just clarify,” he said, “I know the inside details.” He explained that contestants submit three personal secrets to the show’s creative team before Lock Upp even starts. These secrets act as lifelines the players can use if they’re in trouble during the game and everyone knows that going in.

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's take on INFEDILITY sparks heated debate with Akanksha Chamola, actress says 'You can't cheat by mistake'
Also Read

Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor's take on INFEDILITY sparks heated debate with Akanksha Chamola, actress says 'You can't cheat by mistake'

Rishabh spelled it out: Shreya just used one of Akanksha’s pre-submitted secrets as her lifeline during a task. “It’s just part of how the game goes,” he said. Shreya didn’t break any trust or cross a moral line; she followed the rules. Akanksha wasn’t blindsided, she’d already told the team these details herself before ever appearing on TV. Wrapping up, Rishabh asked people to stop judging Shreya and look at the bigger picture.

What happened on Lock Upp?

During a task, Shreya needed to save herself, and she chose to reveal that Akanksha is bisexual, one of the three 'lifelines' Akanksha had given the show before filming began. Housemates were stunned, and the moment blew up online. After that episode aired on June 30, 2026, Shreya faced serious trolling. Many viewers felt she’d gone too far by putting such a personal detail out there. Rishabh’s video is the first time anyone from Shreya’s side has spoken publicly. So far, Akanksha Chamola and the Lock Upp producers haven’t commented at all.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

Tags:

Up Next

Lock Upp: Dheeraj Dhoopar finally loses his cool after Farah Khan grills him, Is this his BIG game-changing moment?

Next Story

Lock Upp: Dheeraj Dhoopar finally loses his cool after Farah Khan grills him, Is this his BIG game-changing moment?