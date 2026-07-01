Lock Upp: Rishabh Jaiswal DEFENDS Shreya Kalra after backlash over Akanksha Chamola revelation, says 'It was part of the game'

The controversy surrounding Shreya Kalra's latest Lock Upp revelation has taken a new turn. Defending his girlfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal claimed the information used during the task had already been shared with the show's team before filming began. Here's what he revealed.

Lock Upp: Rishabh Jaiswal DEFENDS Shreya Kalra after backlash over Akanksha Chamola revelation, says 'It was part of the game'

Shreya Kalra’s been in the eye of a social media storm ever since she revealed that Akanksha Chamola is 'bisexual' on Netflix’s Lock Upp but her boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, isn’t sitting quietly. He jumped on social media with a video defending her, making it clear that Shreya didn’t leak any private info. According to Rishabh, the 'secret' was something Akanksha herself had already shared with the show’s producers as part of the game.

In his video, Rishabh addressed the backlash directly. People online accused Shreya of crossing a line, saying she had no right to speak about someone’s sexuality. Rishabh didn’t dodge the topic. “Let me just clarify,” he said, “I know the inside details.” He explained that contestants submit three personal secrets to the show’s creative team before Lock Upp even starts. These secrets act as lifelines the players can use if they’re in trouble during the game and everyone knows that going in.

Rishabh spelled it out: Shreya just used one of Akanksha’s pre-submitted secrets as her lifeline during a task. “It’s just part of how the game goes,” he said. Shreya didn’t break any trust or cross a moral line; she followed the rules. Akanksha wasn’t blindsided, she’d already told the team these details herself before ever appearing on TV. Wrapping up, Rishabh asked people to stop judging Shreya and look at the bigger picture.

What happened on Lock Upp?

During a task, Shreya needed to save herself, and she chose to reveal that Akanksha is bisexual, one of the three 'lifelines' Akanksha had given the show before filming began. Housemates were stunned, and the moment blew up online. After that episode aired on June 30, 2026, Shreya faced serious trolling. Many viewers felt she’d gone too far by putting such a personal detail out there. Rishabh’s video is the first time anyone from Shreya’s side has spoken publicly. So far, Akanksha Chamola and the Lock Upp producers haven’t commented at all.

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