Lucknow influencer's death SPARKS dowry harassment allegations against husband's family

Read further how the death of the Lucknow-based influencer has sparked widespread attention on social media, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the dowry harassment allegations made by her family.

Lucknow influencer's death SPARKS dowry harassment allegations against husband's family

A young social media influencer named Mansi died in Lucknow, sparking accusations of dowry harassment and once again highlighting the ugly reality of dowry-related violence in India. Her family claims her husband and in-laws abused her for more dowry, despite already giving plenty when she got married. Mansi married Sagar Rajput in 2024. Both had a big presence online, and people saw them as a happy couple. But Mansi’s relatives say things were very different in private. They insist her husband’s family kept pressuring her for more money and gifts.

Claims of Financial Demands and Abuse

Here's what her family says happened: they gave ₹7 lakh in cash, along with all sorts of household items and valuables for her wedding. But instead of stopping, her in-laws kept pushing for more, especially a car. When the family didn’t deliver, Mansi was subjected to constant insults and emotional abuse, her relatives say it even led to physical violence. Mansi told her parents about what she was going through. Her family tried to mediate, visiting Lucknow several times to patch things up, but nothing changed. Things just got worse.

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Death

News about her death reached her family with the claim that she died by suicide. Her relatives don’t believe it for a second. They think the husband and his family staged the whole thing to make it look like suicide. The accusations quickly triggered a police investigation.

Police Register Dowry Death Case

After Mansi’s family filed a formal complaint, police registered a dowry death case against six members of her husband’s family. The accused include her husband Sagar Rajput, his father Rajesh, his brother Anu, sisters-in-law Barkha and Chandni, and another relative named Asha.

Investigators have started questioning everyone involved and are sorting through the evidence. Police say the probe is still underway, they’re looking at every angle before making any final calls.

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