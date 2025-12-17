I regretted...': Madhuri Dixit RECALLS Dayavan's controversial EXPLICIT scene with Vinod Khanna that shocked...

Madhuri recently told Radio Nasha that the incident made her feel so uncomfortable and ashamed that she decided to set clear limits going forward. She said that the experience taught her something.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recently discussed her controversial intimate scene with Vinod Khanna from the 1988 movie Dayavan. The actor's much-discussed exchange is still up for dispute. Speaking on the incident in a recent interview, she considered the lessons it taught her and how it inspired her to set limits going forward.

Madhuri Dixit recalls controversial scene from...

When Madhuri Dixit Nene featured in Dayavan opposite Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna, she was only a novice. The movie's most talked-about and contentious kissing moment between the two actors made news because of how unexpected it was, when it happened, and who was involved. Instead of being chopped out, the lengthy, dramatic, and uninterrupted intimate scene was retained in the final version.

TRENDING NOW

What did Madhuri Dixit Nene say?

Madhuri recently told Radio Nasha that the incident made her feel so uncomfortable and ashamed that she decided to set clear limits going forward. She said that the experience taught her something.

She said, “Well, I think it’s a growing process or learning process. You learn something with everything, and I learned something from that too. And after that I was very embarrassed, and I decided that this is something that’s not to be done.”

Madhuri says she regrets...

Madhuri has already admitted that when she signed the movie, she did not completely understand or prepare for how graphic or intense the sequence would be. In perspective, she admits that even now, when she views it, she is still astounded. She has also publicly expressed her regret for doing the scene. Inspired by The Godfather, Dayavan was a brutal crime film directed by Feroz Khan. Since it was extremely rare to depict a moment like that in the 1980s, the one kissing scene in Dayavan broke the moral and cinematic conventions of that time.

What did Vinod Khanna do?

Vinod Khanna was much older and a lot greater star than Madhuri at the time, thus the scene created quite a commotion. Viewers were uneasy due of the age difference. It also illustrated the disparity in authority that younger actresses had to deal with at the time. Vinod Khanna allegedly got carried away during the shot and prolonged the kiss beyond what was necessary. The actress was upset and in tears on set after the incident.

Feroze Khan declined Madhuri's request to have the sequence removed from Dayavan's final edit. Also, the makers received a legal notification. Madhuri reportedly received an extra Rs 1 crore to keep the sequence in the movie. Later on, Khanna expressed regret to her for what he had done during the filming.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more