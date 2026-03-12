Maha Kumbh girl Monalisa Bhosle’s EXPLOSIVE statement on marriage with Muslim beau Farman Khan goes VIRAL, reveals parents’ reaction

Maha Kumbh 2025 viral girl, Monalisa Bhosle married her Muslim boyfriend, Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala. Both got married after the actress sought protection from police.

Monalisa Bhosle, who gained massive popularity after being spotted at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, is married. Often called 'Maha Kumbh Viral Girl', Monalisa tied the knot with her Muslim boyfriend, Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala's Vizhinjam. The wedding was held on Wednesday (March 11). Monalisa hails from Madhya Pradesh. She married Mohammed Farman (25) who belongs to Uttar Pradesh. Since it was an interfaith marriage, Monalisa’s family didn't give the consent. Following threats from her family, Monalisa sought police protection from Thampanoor police station. The wedding also drew political attention. Several political leaders including leaders of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist), aka CPI(M), attended the wedding ceremony.

What did Monalisa say about her parents?

While sharing her thoughts on the backlash she has been getting on social media, Monalisa said, “I got married according to Hindu rituals.” She also admitted that her husband Farman Khan didn't want to marry her. However, she convinced him. “My parents wanted to get me married to my aunt’s son, and I did not want to marry him as he is like a brother to me,” she added. "I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” she further said.

Kumbh Mela girl marries Farman Khan

Police revealed that Monalisa had come to the city with her father to attend the puja ceremony of a film project. But she later approached the cops and alleged that her father compelled her to return with him to their hometown in MP. She also informed the cops that she wanted to leave with Farman. After it was learnt that she is 18 years old, the cops allowed her to leave with Farman.

Who attended Monalisa-Farman's wedding?

Kerala education minister V Sivankutty attended Monalisa and Farman’s wedding. V Sivankutty said that the secular values that the state promotes make such marriages possible. On the other hand, the CPI (M) state secretary MV Govindan referred the wedding to as 'the real Kerala Story’.

