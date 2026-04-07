Mahakumbh viral IIT Baba ties knot with engineer, plans to build Sanatan University together

Abhay Grewal, also known as IIT Baba, who went viral on social media during Mahakumbh 2025, is once again in the news. According to reports, bhay has now tied the knot. Read on to know more.

Abhay Grewal, also known as IIT Baba, who went viral on social media during Mahakumbh 2025, is once again in the news. Abhay Grewal, who is from Haryana's Jhajjar district, studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and has previously worked as an aerospace engineer. Later, he left his job and chose the path of spiritual life. His interviews and views given at the Mahakumbh had made him quite popular on the internet. Especially, his statement that worldly attachment and relationships are an illusion remained a topic of discussion among the people.

Mahakumbh's IIT Baba married an engineer

According to the latest report, Abhay Grewal has now tied the knot. He is married to Preetika, an engineer from Karnataka. The couple got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Aghanjar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh. After this, a court marriage was also done on February 19, which made their marriage legally registered. After the wedding, Abhay returned to his village, Jhajjar, with his wife, where he took the blessings of his parents. There is a lot of debate going on about the incident after it came to light.

Mahakumbh's IIT Baba returns home

When Abhay Grewal reached his village after the wedding, he first met his parents. His father, Karan Singh, expressed happiness over his son's marriage, while his mother, Sheela Devi, welcomed the son and daughter-in-law by performing aarti. Talking to the media, Abhay said that he has nothing to hide about his marriage, so he has come out openly in front of his family and society. He also said that one of the reasons for coming to the village was some important paperwork related to the bank. During this time, his simplicity and easy demeanor caught people's attention.

Watch the post here:

Even “IIT Baba” has gotten married. Abhay Singh, who once shared spiritual teachings at the Maha Kumbh, has now stepped into married life. He studied at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, left behind a high-paying career, and chose the path of spirituality. He often spoke… pic.twitter.com/nicGLXfUaV — Bharat Mata ke Sewak (@CountryGulshan) April 7, 2026

Mahakumbh's IIT Baba plans to build Sanatan University

Abhay Grewal's wife, Preetika, has also studied engineering. She described her husband as an honest and dedicated person. Both of them now want to work together on a big goal. He says he wants to set up a Sanatan University where spiritual gurus and seekers can be brought together. This institution will aim to connect people with spiritual knowledge and the values of life. Currently, the couple is living in Dharamshala and planning their next project.

Reactions on social media

As soon as the news of Abhay Grewal's marriage came out, different reactions of people were seen on social media. Some congratulated them on the wedding and appreciated the beginning of their new life. At the same time, many users also raised questions, remembering his old statements. Overall, this new story of IIT Baba has become a subject of both surprise and discussion for the people.

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