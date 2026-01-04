Mahhi Vij DEMANDED crores in alimony from Jay Bhanushali? | FACT CHECK

Television's most loved couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali left their fans shocked when they announced news of their separation. They had been married for almost 15 years. The news surfaced after months of rumours suggesting trouble in their marriage.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been lauded for years for being one of the most adorable couples in the Television industry. For the unversed, they tied the knot in 2010. Nine years later, in 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Tara. Besides Tara, Jay and Mahhi are also parents to their foster kids - Khushi and Rajveer. The couple have often used social media to drop photos of their children and family on social media. Amid this, speculations about their divorce had been rife for a year. On January 4, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced separation after 15 years of marriage, and vowed to co-parent their children. Their post read, "Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic)."

Mahhi Vij demanded alimony from Jay Bhanushali?

Mahhi Vij had once reacted to the reports that suggested she was demanding an alimony of Rs. 5 crore from Jay Bhanushali. However, Mahhi was quick to slam those who had spread rumours sans proper official evidence. She shared a heartfelt video on her YouTube channel to put forth her perspective. In the video, Mahhi clearly looked irked and frustrated over the rumours. She said, "Teen-chaar din se ek news bahut aa rahi hai speed mein, sab log lage pade hain. Aisa lag raha hai ki log jhund mein nikle hain. Main bahut sad feel kar rahi hoon. Agar aapke paas pukhta cheezein ya saboot hain to bolo."

"Maine kahin padha ki paper sign ho gaye. Mujhe paper dikha do yaar kahaan sign kiye hain. Aur jab tak hum kuch nahi bol rahe tab tak aapko kisi ki personal life mein interfere nahi karna chahiye. Ghar par meri bimar maa hain. Mere teen bachche hain jismein se do ko sab samajh aata hai. Bachchon ko school mein sawaal hote hain isliye humari life mein na aayein," she added.

Mahhi Vij had also admitted that she can't fathom the concept of alimony. She mentioned, "Main ek aurat hone ke naate baat kar rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye hamara haq nahi hai. Ye uski kamai hai, aur ye uska paisa hai, agar koi pyar se tumhara khyal rakhna chahta hai, to theek hai. Lekin jo auratein housewife hain, unke liye ye jaayaz hai. Jin auraton ke paas koi kaam nahi hai aur jo kabhi kaam par nahi gayi hain, unke liye ye jaayaz hai. Jab raaste alag ho jaate hain, toh tumhe apne liye kamana aana chahiye."

How did Jay meet Mahhi?

Jay and Mahhi had met at a club. Jay had mentioned in several interviews that it was love at first sight for him. Even though they didn't interact much during first meeting, they were destind to be together. A year later, they met at another party, and this time, and connected well. Jay had once said that he always had firm belief in being in a relationship only if it would result in marriage. With Mahhi, Jay never had any doubts.

