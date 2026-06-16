Main Vaapas Aaunga proves word-of-mouth still RULES? Movie breaks weekday curse with Houseful boards

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is showing rare staying power at the box office. Read further to know what's going on.

Main Vaapas Aaunga proves word-of-mouth still RULES? Movie breaks weekday curse with Houseful boards

Main Vaapas Aaunga is on a roll. The film isn’t just holding steady after opening weekend, it’s picking up steam. Most movies slow down once Monday hits, but Imtiaz Ali’s emotional drama just got even busier. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, released on June 12, 2026. Critics liked it, and audiences went one step further, they started recommending it to everyone they know. You can see the results at the theatres. On Monday, it pretty much matched its Friday numbers, which is rare, and Tuesday pulled in 30% more. In fact, people were rushing for tickets so fast that several cities were putting up “houseful” signs by evening. Theatres scrambled to add more shows and late-night screenings. By Day 5, screens were actually increasing, not shrinking. That’s the kind of move usually reserved for blockbusters.

But What’s Really Grabbing People?

The story gets under your skin. Set during the Partition, the film digs into love, separation, and what “home” means after everything’s changed. Imtiaz Ali takes you back in time, but it never feels forced or heavy-handed. The movie lingers with you. Diljit gives this gentle ache to his role, Naseeruddin Shah just owns every moment, and Vedang Raina and Sharvari more than hold their own against such a heavyweight cast. And when Tips Music’s soundtrack kicks in? No wonder people are talking.

This isn’t one of those noisy, over-the-top dramas. It’s quieter, the kind of movie people think about after, and then insist their friends watch. Word-of-mouth is doing the work here, more than any marketing campaign. The buzz isn’t stopping at India’s borders, either. Overseas, the film’s connecting, especially with viewers who know what it means to be far from home. Numbers are rising in the UK, Canada, UAE, and Australia. For a mid-budget Indian drama without big action scenes or franchise support, that’s a big deal.

Cinemas are reacting fast. After Tuesday’s spike, multiplexes in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Bengaluru all added extra shows for Wednesday. Single screens in Punjab and North India are already selling advance tickets for the next weekend, that says a lot. Main Vaapas Aaunga didn’t launch with earth-shattering box office numbers. But it’s pulling off something trickier: it’s building, day by day. Critics opened the door, but now it’s real people and their recommendations, keeping it packed.

The film comes from Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment, and producers Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar (Window Seat Films). Tips Music has a hit on its hands here; the songs are everywhere. Imtiaz Ali’s always played with love and time, in Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal, and Amar Singh Chamkila. But this story goes further back, tying a personal romance to the big upheaval of Partition. Usually, those tales are all about loss and letting go. This one is about the tug to return to your roots, to what you love.

What’s Next?

If this trend holds, the film’s headed for a stellar first week, and with no big Hindi releases coming up, it’s got room to grow next weekend. Right now, one thing is clear: theatres are filled. For a film about longing and coming home, that feels just right. People aren’t just watching, they’re coming back, and they’re bringing others with them.

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