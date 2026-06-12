Main Vaapas Aaunga X reactions: Imtiaz Ali’s emotional drama WINS twitter, 4 star critics rating

Read further to know what the internet is saying as Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga released June 12, 2026, and first-day X reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

Main Vaapas Aaunga X reactions: Imtiaz Ali’s emotional drama WINS twitter, 4 star critics rating

Main Vaapas Aaunga just hit theaters, and people can’t stop talking about it. Imtiaz Ali has always managed to strike a chord, but this time, fans are calling it his best since Tamasha. The film landed on June 12, 2026, starring Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah. Judging from early buzz, it might be his most moving work yet.

Twitter Flooded With Praise After First Shows

Right after the first morning shows wrapped, social media exploded with reactions. Fans are begging others to catch it on the big screen. One tweet summed it up: “It’s really sad when movies like #MainVaapasAaunga get less attention in India, even when it’s a beautiful Imtiaz Ali film with @arrahman on board, while propaganda films get celebrated. Go watch it near you. 4/5.”

A lot of viewers pushed for the theater experience too. Someone wrote, “You’ll enjoy it in the theatre, and you might end up carrying some of it out with you. Watch it there, because the small screen and your home speakers just won’t do justice to performances like these.” Of course, Imtiaz Ali fans are making comparisons already. “One of Imtiaz Ali’s finest, right up there with Tamasha and Rockstar for me. Diljit, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah were impeccable, and every emotional beat landed. Feels like one of those films people will keep coming back to years from now,” read another post.

Everyone seems to agree on two things: Rahman’s music lifts the whole story, and the cast is on fire. Diljit Dosanjh shows real vulnerability in this role; some say it’s his best yet. Vedang Raina steps up, especially after The Archies, proving he can handle a heavy script. Sharvari brings this gentle strength, and Naseeruddin Shah, of course, is flawless.

Story Without Spoilers

As for the story, don’t expect a sugar-coated romance. Imtiaz Ali likes his narratives messy and honest. Main Vaapas Aaunga is all about time, memory, and second chances. It jumps between cities, years, and moods. If Tamasha got to you because of its raw look at identity, or Rockstar broke your heart, this one’s in the same league. The title says a lot“I Will Return.” It’s about leaving, about what happens when you try to come back, and the things you’ve lost or maybe can’t get back.

Box Office: Slow Start, But Strong Word Of Mouth

At the box office, it started slow. That’s pretty normal for Imtiaz Ali’s films, they don’t explode on day one. Both Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal 2 saw the same kind of start, but then word of mouth built them up. There’s a real chance this will happen again, especially with so much positive chatter. Saturday and Sunday’s turnout in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru will tell the real story.

Sure, there’s competition from last week’s action movie, but if you’re after something emotional and musical, this is getting the nod.

Why People Are Connecting With It

First, the music. Rahman’s soundtrack already had fans before release, but in a theater, the score really hits. The music fills the silences in a way you just feel in your chest. Second, the performances. The chemistry between Diljit and Sharvari feels lived-in. Vedang Raina’s a legit surprise if you only saw him in The Archies. And watching Naseeruddin Shah is just… well, a masterclass. And then there’s Imtiaz Ali himself. After Love Aaj Kal 2 split audiences, fans were waiting for him to get back to his strengths: flawed people, soulful conversations, and messy journeys.

Should You Watch It?

If Imtiaz Ali’s your thing, don’t hesitate. If you’re after big, loud entertainment, you’ll probably be bored. Main Vaapas Aaunga is slow, emotional, and really belongs on a big screen. Someone put it bluntly online: don’t even try it on your laptop.

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