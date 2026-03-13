Malaika Arora steals spotlight at Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding after-party, while rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta sneaks in quitely; fans react to viral

Harsh Mehta, Malaika Arora's alleged lover, was seen showing up at Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra's Mumbai after-party. He entered the party by the back entrance, avoiding the paparazzi.

People have constantly discussed Malaika Arora's personal life through social media platforms. The dancing diva currently maintains a romantic relationship with 33-year-old businessman Harsh Mehta, according to reports. They first appeared together when they took their vacation to Italy. The couple has made another public appearance at the after-party for newlyweds Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra, which took place in Mumbai on March 12. The couple has not yet made their relationship official, so Harsh entered the venue through the back door to avoid paparazzi. Malaika Arora emerged to the paparazzi to take pictures while wearing a shining silver bodycon dress.

A viral video shows Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta arriving together in the same car. They get down about it, but Malaika goes ahead to pose for paps. Harsh chose to stay away from the paparazzi by refusing to show himself to them.

He accessed the building through the back entrance without any difficulties. The shutterbugs succeeded in locating his position. He spotted the photographers and immediately rushed into the party. The couple continues to maintain their relationship as a secret, according to current rumours.

Returning to Malaika Arora, she looked stunning in her exquisite gown. Her stunning red carpet postures dominated the show.

How did fans react?

As soon as the video went viral, fans took to the comment section and poured their heart out praising the couple with heart and fire emojis

Arbaaz Khan, the actor brother of Salman Khan, was Malaika Arora's first husband. They were married for eighteen years. Arhaan is their son. Arbaaz and Malaika separated in 2017.

Malaika-Harsh Mehta relationship

Malaika Arora began dating Arjun Kapoor following her divorce. The couple officially announced their romance on social media. On their Instagram accounts, they even posted many photos of themselves together. On Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun also disclosed his relationship with Malaika. But after they split up in 2024, their relationship took a different turn. According to reports, Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta are now dating. He works as a businessman in Mumbai.

