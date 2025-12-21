Mammootty and Mohanlal BREAK DOWN while paying final respects to...

Malayalam cinema icon Sreenivasan passed away at the age of 69 on December 20. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at his Udayamperoor residence for a long time.

The entire film industry is plunged into mourning following the death of veteran Malayalam actor, writer, and director Sreenivasan. He passed away on December 20, 2025. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at his Udayamperoor residence for a long time. Reportedly, his health started deteriorating and he was then admitted to a hospital in Thrippunithura where he breathed last. He had given a new direction to Malayalam cinema with his brilliant films and unique writing.On this tragic occasion, Malayalam cinema's biggest names, Mammootty and Mohanlal, were seen together to bid him a final farewell.

Mammootty and Mohanlal bids goodbyes to Sreenivasan





Mammootty and Mohanlal arrived at the Ernakulam Town Hall, where Sreenivasan's body was kept, to pay their last respects. The two superstars stood with Sreenivasan's family and offered their final respects in an emotional atmosphere.

TRENDING NOW

The friendship between Mammootty and Sreenivasan was established in the early days of their careers. Sreenivasan's partnership with Mohanlal led to a number of great films like the famous Dasen-Vijayan duo, still cherished by the audience. A social media video shows a moment when Mohanlal bursts into tears while Mammootty is seen offering him support. The veteran director Sathyan Anthikad was also accompanying them. This scene brought tears to everyone's eyes.Mammootty and Mohanlal meets Sreenivasan's family

Mammootty and Mohanlal also met with Sreenivasan's family and offered their condolences. They spoke to Sreenivasan's wife Vimala and his sons Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Mammootty arrived with his wife Sulfath, while Mohanlal was accompanied by his close associate Antony Perumbavoor. Besides them, actor Dileep, producer Anto Joseph, and many other film personalities also came to pay their respects.

All about Sreenivasan's funeral

Sreenivasan's funeral will be held on December 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM at his residence in Thrippunithura. He will be given a full state funeral by the Government of Kerala.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more