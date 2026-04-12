Manoj Bajpayee remembers Asha Bhosle's 'irreplaceable' legacy: 'Admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life'

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's last rites will be held at Shivaji Park. According to reports, doctors cited multi-organ failure as the reason for her demise.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: The news of Asha Bhosle's demise has come as a huge shock to everyone. The veteran singer remains one of the most iconic and celebrated voices in Indian music. Her legacy is so massive that her fans, followers and colleagues speak about her in timeless terms. The veteran singer - who has given several peppy numbers and romantic tracks - was loved across generations. For the unversed, the iconic singer breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on April 12. She was admitted to the hospital on April 11. We spoke to actor Manoj Bajpayee for his reaction.

What did Manoj Bajpayee say?

In an exclsuive chat with BollywoodLife.com, Manoj said, "Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Asha ji. Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy. Om Shanti".

What has been the reason for Asha Bhosle's death?

Doctor Prateet Samdani has confirmed that the veteran singer was combating multiple health issues. As mentioned by Dr Parteet, Asha Bhosle passed away due to organ failure. "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure...," he was quoted as saying by NDTV. The news of her demise was also announced by Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar outside Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. As confirmed by Asha's son Anand Bhosle, her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday at 4:00 pm. Asha Bhosle's son had also confirmed the news of her demise. He said, "My mother Asha Bhosle has passed away today. Tomorrow at 11 AM, people can pay their last respects at her residence..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle says, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." https://t.co/enJlEizboY pic.twitter.com/4WqTd9HYxg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

When was Asha Bhosle's hospitalised?

The news of Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation came in on April 11. It was confirmed by her granddaughter and singer Zanai Bhosle. Zanai had confirmed that Asha Bhosle was been admitted to hospital after she complained of "extreme exhaustion and a chest infection". She posted on Instagram, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

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