Mashhoor Amrohi as Nawaz Sharif, Salim Siddiqui as Atiq Ahmed, Danish Iqbal as Dawood Ibrahim: How real are characters in Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 features several characters inspired by real-life personalities. Let us tell you about the real people behind them.

Dhurandhar 2 isn’t your regular spy thriller. Aditya Dhar's film hits harder not only because of its gripping narrative but also due to the fact that the film has incorporated several real-life figures. From Nawab Shafiq (Nawaz Sharif) to Bade Sahab (Dawood Ibrahim) and Atiq Ahmed (Atiq Ahmed), the film feels real because it brings actual criminal personas into its storyline. When they are paired with Ranveer Singh’s impeccable performance, and the whole thing turns more thrilling. Read on to know more about the characters that are based on real people.

Mashhoor Amrohi plays 'Nawaz Sharif' in Dhurandhar 2

In one of the sequences that has gone viral from Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun film on social media, the viewer are introduced to PPP leader Aquib Ali Zarwari's political rival, MMP leader Nawab Shafiq. A glance of him is enough to understand that it is based on former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The viewers are also startled with Nawab Shafiq's striking resemblance with real-life Nawaz Sharif. Such was the impact of the sequence that netizens were convinced that Aditya Dhar had roped in Nawaz Sharif to star in his movie.

The actor who essays the role of Nawab Shafiq in Dhurandhar 2 is Mashhoor Amrohi. For the unversed, he is the grandson of veteran filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. Kamal was popular for his classics including Pakeezah, Mahal, and Razia Sultan. Mashhoor Amrohi's father is Tajdar Amrohi. He too is a writer and filmmaker. Before he was offered Dhurandhar 2, Mashhoor Amrohi was featured in War (2019) and Humsey Hai Jahaan (2008).

Salim Siddiqui plays Atiq Ahmed?

Actor Salim Siddiqui essays the role of Atif Ahmed - a character which resembles the late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed. The film delves deeper into the character's controversial ISI links. Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother at point-blank range. He had reportedly admitted to having links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The 51-year-old Salim Siddiqui has appeared in several projects including 12th Fail, Dispatch, Special Ops, Bombay Meri Jaan and many more. Dhurandhar 2 also features the assassination of Atif Ahmed, Much like the real-life that happened in 2023. In the aforementioned incident, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot were killed while being in police custody in Prayagraj. The attackers, who were posing as journalists, opened fire as they interacted with media. The film recreates the same sequence.

Danish Iqbal's ‘Bade Sahab’ inspired by Dawood Ibrahim

The suspense around who is playing Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar: The Revenge ended when the film hit theatres. For the unversed, his role has been played by Danish Iqbal. His flawless portrayal ensures that the character comes across as more than just a typical villain. Many feel that the character draws inspiration from Dawood Ibrahim. There is also a sequence in the film which features Dawood's photo, and similarities are too stark to be ignored. Agreed, he is physically weak, but that doesn't impact his control over networks.

“Ever since this tea seller came to India, fear among our people has increased.” "जब से ये चायवाला हिंदुस्तान में आया है, हमारे लोगों के अंदर और खौफ बढ़ गया है" Movie: Dhurandhar–2

Character: Dawood Ibrahim (referred to as “Bade Sahab”) pic.twitter.com/SwznbyBeX1 — Oxomiya Jiyori ?? (@SouleFacts) March 19, 2026

Danish Iqbal is a popular theatre actor. He underwent training at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), and also pursued further studies in classical acting in London. He earned massive popularity for his performance in Maharani 2. He was earlier seen in Faraaz, Aakhri Sach, and Bhakshak.

Sanjay Dutt's character SP Chaudhary Aslam is based on Chaudhary Aslam. He was one of Pakistan’s most popular and controversial police officers. He joined the Sindh Police in 1984 as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Karachi. With his hard work, he served in several departments. This also included the Criminal Investigation Department. Many believe R Madhavan plays the real-life Ajit Doval and Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal is inspired by Pakistani militant, Ilyas Kashmiri.

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