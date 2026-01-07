Massive fire breaks out near Daisy Shah's Mumbai house, actress expresses SHOCK and...; calls out...

Actress Daisy Shah could not hold back her emotional reactions and expressed her concerns following the terrifying event that happened in the Bandra East locality of Mumbai.

Actress Daisy Shah has expressed her anguish and shock over a horrific incident that took place in Mumbai's Bandra East area recently. The incident took place when she was walking her dogs near her house at night. It is being reported that firecrackers were burst during the election campaign, due to which a nearby house caught fire. The incident not only frightened the people of the area but also raised many questions about security. Daisy Shah shared this video on her Instagram account. In a video shared on Instagram, Daisy Shah strongly criticised irresponsible behaviour for the incident. Those who burst crackers fled the spot after the fire broke out, and the locals had to deal with the situation alone, she said.

Massive fire breaks out near Daisy Shah's Mumbai house

Daisy clarified that it was not a natural disaster but an accident caused by some unscrupulous people. She urged the people to take responsibility for such incidents. Daisy Shah also clarified in her post that she has nothing to do with any political party. "I have got nothing to do with any political party, but when you hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them. She pointed out that her building committee had already refused to allow door-to-door visits to the campaigning teams, which proved to be a correct decision. Daisy said that bursting firecrackers in residential areas in this manner is absolutely wrong and shows a lack of civic sense.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

Netizens' reaction to Daisy Shah’s video

After the video went viral on social media, people started complaining. Many fans and users supported Daisy Shah and expressed concern over her not following safety rules during the election campaign. Later, speaking to NDTV, Daisy clarified that she has no political agenda and does not want to accuse anyone. She said that she only told what she saw with her own eyes and what actually happened. In her words, "I said what I had to say already. There is no political agenda, nor am I trying to pin this on anybody. I stated what exactly happened."

Why is Daisy Shah famous?

Daisy Shah started her career as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In 2011, she debuted as a lead actress in the Kannada film Bhadra. She gained recognition in Bollywood after working with Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho in 2014. After that, she continued to work in films and on digital platforms. Daisy Shah was last seen in the 2023 film Mystery of the Tattoo and the 2024 web series Red Room.

