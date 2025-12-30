Meet man behind VIRAL 'Krish Ka Gaana Sunega' trend, who gave Hrithik Roshan's song a new...; his real name is...

Recently, a new meme and song have been creating havoc on social media, which is Krish Ka Gaana Sunega trend. Do you know the man behind the viral trend? Read on.

Social media can change anyone’s fate overnight. Recently, Raju Kalakar created a sensation online with his song, Sonu Nigam Dil Pe Chalai Churiya and Viral Boy Dhoom has created a buzz with the Krish Ka Gaana Sunega meme. The song, Dil Na Diya, from Krrish was released 21 years ago. After two decades, the song is now trending again, and the credit goes to this young garbage collector. The video of Krrish’s song Sunega is going viral online. Reels and shorts have been widely circulating on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Big influencers are also making videos on it. But do you know who the real man is behind the Sunega Le Beta?

Who is the man behind Sunega Le Beta?

The viral boy, Dhoom, is actually Pintu Prasad. He is a resident of Jameshdpur, Jharkhand. The 32-year-old became an orphan at a very young age. His life has been quite difficult, filled with hardships. Due to a lack of family support and guidance, he led him path of addiction. However, his remains unwavering.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rampukar Gupta (@rampukargupta)

How did Pintu Prasad’s life change?

Pintu rose to fame after his carefree and innocent moments were captured on camera. When he said, Krish ka gane sunega, before he started singing Dil na Diya. It repeated the viral catchphrase Le beta quickly went viral on social media. Things took a dramatic turn when he caught the attention of a content creator.

He revealed that he used to collect garbage and dispose of dead animals. Pintu also shared that his father’s name is Lala, and his mother is not alive. He alleged that his stepmother threw him out of his house. His life took a turn after a rehabilitation centre named Astitva Foundation in Jamshedpur offered him support. The organisation’s founder, Saurabh Trivedi and his team provided him with the care he needed at that time. Many social media influencers are trying to make Pintu’s life better. Viral boy, Pintu Prasad, is now on the path to being better and stronger. He is also receiving medical treatment for his addiction and learning new skills to earn his living. Social media users say that he looks much younger than his age. Pintu’s story gives a lesson that behind every sensation and successful man, there is a story which has its own struggles and triumphs. As he continues to build his life in a new way, many people have been taking inspiration from him.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more