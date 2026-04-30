Meet Thalapathy Vijay’s family: A closer look at his father, mother, siblings and children

As the headlines often follow his box office runs and bold political moves with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, it's his tight-knit family that's been his steady anchor all along. Lets take a look at the powerhouse behind the star.

Vijay didn’t just wander into Tamil cinema, he was born right into the thick of it. He was that kid running around film sets, listening to music sessions, soaking it all in before he could even make sense of the spotlight. And while the headlines often follow his box office runs and bold political moves with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, it’s his tight-knit family that’s been his steady anchor all along. Here’s a look at them.

His Father: S. A. Chandrasekhar, The Director Who Paved the Way

Vijay had a front-row seat to the industry thanks to his father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, a director who really left his mark on Tamil cinema through the 80s and 90s. He didn’t just show Vijay the ropes, he handed him his first big break, directing him in Naalaiya Theerpu back in 1992. For Vijay, his dad was both mentor and parent, setting the foundation for everything that followed.

His Mother: Shoba Chandrasekhar, The Quiet Force at Home

While his father directed from behind the camera, his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, made her presence felt behind the mic. She built her own reputation as a playback singer and music director. Even though she’s stayed out of the spotlight, people close to Vijay always point out her role in keeping him grounded as the chaos and fame grew.

His Brother: VAS Raghavendra, Keeping Life Private

Not everyone in the family wanted their name in lights. Vijay’s elder brother, VAS Raghavendra, went down a completely different path into business. He keeps things private and away from the cameras, but he’s always part of Vijay’s inner circle.

His Wife: Sangeeta Sornalingam, By His Side Since 1999

Vijay tied the knot with Sangeeta Sornalingam in 1999. She comes from a Tamil family settled in the UK and has quietly preferred life away from the limelight. Their marriage grabbed attention in February 2026 when news broke that Sangeeta filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu district court on February 27.

His Kids: Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha

Vijay and Sangeeta have two children. Their son, Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, talks openly about following in his dad’s footsteps and jumping into filmmaking, seems like the family tradition isn’t ending anytime soon. Their daughter, Divya Shasha, born in 2005, has mostly stayed out of the public eye, growing up far from red carpets and flashbulbs.

From Reel Life to Real Life

Born on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Vijay’s journey took him from child actor to beloved “Thalapathy,” and now, political party founder. All of it started in a home surrounded by cinema, a place where his dad showed him the director’s chair, his mom filled the house with music, and everyone just understood what it means to live with both the price and the possibilities that fame brings.

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