'Meri nalaayak aulaad': Honey Singh takes playful JIBE at Badshah after his recent stage name remark on India's Got Latent 2

Honey Singh takes a playful dig at Badshah after an old video resurfaces over the rapper's stage name remark in India's Got Latent 2, reigniting interest in their long-running feud

Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken a playful dig at fellow rapper Badshah after an old video resurfaced online, appearing to contradict his recent claim about how he got his stage name. The exchange came into focus after comedian Samay Raina brought up Badshah’s stage name during a recent episode of India’s Got Latent. The moment quickly gained attention online, especially amid the rappers’ long-running history.

Honey Singh takes dig at Badshah

During the episode, Samay asked Badshah how he came up with his stage name. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, said that he chose the name himself.

Soon after the episode aired, however, social media users dug up an old video featuring both rappers. In the clip, Badshah appeared to credit Honey Singh with coming up with the name “Badshah”.

Honey Singh later reacted to the resurfaced video, adding his own humorous take. Commenting on the clip, he wrote, “Meri nalaayak aulaad."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapgame (@rapgame_dhh)

The comment quickly caught the attention of fans and once again brought the rappers’ complicated history into the spotlight.

Honey Singh and Badshah’s feud

Honey Singh and Badshah have shared a long and complicated history that dates back more than 15 years.

The two rappers were once part of the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer, along with artists such as Ikka, Lil Golu and Raftaar. The group was associated with several popular tracks, including Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri and Delhi Ke Deewane.

However, tensions eventually grew between the rappers and they went their separate ways. Over the years, both have taken occasional digs at each other, keeping their feud alive among fans.

Badshah later appeared to put the past behind him when he publicly addressed his differences with Honey Singh at a concert in Dehradun earlier this year.

Despite that, their latest social media exchange has once again given fans something to talk about.

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