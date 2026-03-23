Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ENDING Explained: Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas VIRAL Pakistani drama inspired by Dhurandhar 2? What happened to Kamyar and Ayra?

The last episode of the Pakistani TV show Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, featuring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan released yesterday, March 22, 2026. The final episode came with a surprise for fans. Read on to know more.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ENDING Explained: The last episode of the Pakistani TV show Meri Zindagi Hai Tu was very emotional and memorable for the audience. Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan made the finale special with their acting. This episode saw a balance of romance, emotion, and drama, which kept the audience hooked till the end. Many believe that the Dhurandhar 2’s main lead, Ranveer Singh’s character’s name is inspired by Hania Aamir’s popular Pakistani drama Mere Humsafar. However, it is untrue as Aditya Dhar, in his statement, confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 is a completely fresh fiction story, not inspired by any character.

Now people can see new similarities between the Dhurandhar franchise and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. It is the two sequel series. The spy thriller film Dhurandhar has also been released in two parts, whereas the last episode of Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas’s popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu also has two episodes. However, both the film and the show have nothing to do with each other.

What happens in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's last episode?

At the beginning of the finale episode, Kamyar's family tries to convince Ayra to return to her in-laws' house. Her mother gets emotional and talks about saving her daughter's relationship. But Ayra sticks to her decision and makes it clear that she no longer wants to be with Kamyar. She decides to leave Pakistan and settle in a new country.

What did Kamyar say about Ayra?

After this decision of Ayra, Kamyar realizes his mistakes. He admits that he did not handle his relationship properly and did not understand his wife. He tells his father that Ayra did the right thing because she would not have remained unhappy with Kamyar. Along with this, he also blames his friend Fariha, who led to a rift in their relationship.

Did Kamyar and Ayra get a divorce?

A major twist in the story comes when Ayra sends Khula's papers to Kamyar. She has decided to end the relationship. Four months pass, and there is no contact between the two. During this time, Ayra becomes emotional by remembering her old moments and feels the pain of her decision.

Did Meri Zindagi Hai Tu get a happy ending?

The story takes a positive turn in the finale. When Ayra boards the plane to go abroad, Kamyar arrives. He apologizes for what he did and explains that he has tried to change himself. The two finally iron out their differences and decide to get back together, ending the show on a happy note.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more