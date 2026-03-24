Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Ends: Hania Aamir bids emotional goodbye to popular romantic Pakistani drama with Bilal Abbas: ‘Safar Kathin Tha’

After entertaining the audience for about four months, the last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu aired on 22 March 2026. Hania Aamir, the lead actress bids emotional goodbye with a message.

Pakistan's famous drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has now reached its final stage. After entertaining the audience for about four months, the last episode of this show aired on 22 March 2026. The finale of this serial, with a total of 34 episodes, was shown in two parts, so that the story could be finished in detail. The drama continued to be in the limelight during its telecast and received an overwhelming response on the digital platform as well. The show has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube, especially in India, which clearly shows its popularity.

Hania Aamir bids an emotional goodbye to Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

The lead actress of the drama, Hania Aamir, who played the role of Dr. Ayra, shared an emotional message as the show came to an end. She posted a few glimpses from the shoot on her Instagram account and recalled the entire journey. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Safar Kathin tha, par manzil pyari. Farewell, lovers." Her message left fans emotional, and social media was flooded with reactions remembering her character. Hania's acting in this show was highly appreciated, and this character is being counted among the important roles of her career.

All about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starred Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas in the lead roles. The drama also stars Ali Rehaman, Javeria Abbasi, and Warda Aziz in pivotal roles. The show was written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek. The collective effort of the entire team made this drama special, and its story reached the hearts of the audience.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’s popularity in India

Not only in Pakistan but in India too, she has gained immense popularity. Due to the unavailability of the official ARY channel in India, the show was seen on YouTube's "Top Pakistani Dramas" channel. Millions of viewers watched and loved it. Every episode of the show received good viewership, making it clear that it has a huge fan following across the border as well. Its success on the digital platform proved that good storytelling and strong acting transcend the boundaries of language and country.

The music of this drama was also a major reason for its success. Asim Azhar and Sabri Sisters gave their voice to the songs, which were very much liked by the audience. Its soundtrack also made it to the music charts.

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