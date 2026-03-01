Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan's VIRAL Pakistani show will be released on YouTube on THIS day

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 which was scheduled to release on February 28, 2026 did not get telecasted, leaving fans upset with the decision of the makers. Read on to know when the latest episode will be released in India.

Episode 32 of the Pakistani romantic drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is in the news these days. The show stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles. The story is now reaching its final stage, which has increased the curiosity of the audience even more. Ayra and Kamyar lives are taking new turns and the makers have also hinted at major twists in the upcoming episodes. However, episode 32 which was supposed to be aired on Saturday did not get telecast, leaving the fans disappointed.

When was episode 32 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu scheduled to release?

The show has been rescheduled due to Ramzan. Now this serial airs only once a week, every Saturday. Its new time in Pakistan has been fixed at 10:30 pm (PKT). Episode 32 was expected to be released in India on 28 February 2026. The show is trending in both India and Pakistan. The main reason for its popularity is the brilliant chemistry and emotional story of both the lead actors. There was criticism about some twists, but it did not affect the popularity of the show much.

Why was Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 not released?

According to reports, episode 32 in Pakistan was first scheduled to be released on ARY Digital's official YouTube channel. Like the previous episodes, this time too it was expected that the episode would be available online in India by around 11:30 pm (IST). But fans waited till late night and the new episode did not air.

Fans reaction

It is being said that instead of showing the new episode in Pakistan, episode 31 was re-aired. Fans are not very happy with this decision. They wait for their favourite drama every week and have already accepted the format of one episode in the first week. In such a situation, the absence of a new episode has increased their anger. Many fans expressed their anger on social media. Some even called it a ‘drama’ by the makers while others called it a wrong practice of not letting fans know and letting them wait. Many users showed their eagerness to know what will happen next in the episode while many understood the decision of the makers and accepted it.

When will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 release in India?

Viewers want to know when the new episode will finally air. According to reports, the new episode will not come this week as well and now the audience will have to wait until next Saturday. It will be released at the same time as the previous week. The upcoming episode will take the story towards the finale. In this episode, it will be clear whether Kamyar will forgive Ayra or not.

