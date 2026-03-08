Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32: Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas Khan’s romantic Pakistani drama finally released in India after 2 weeks; fans react

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 was finally released after a long wait from fans. The story of the show revolves around Kamyar and Ayra's relationship, which has been loved by the audience since the beginning.

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is very much in the discussion among the audience these days. The show stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles. Recently, episode 32 of this drama was released, which fans were waiting for a long time. This episode was not released on its scheduled time, due to which the curiosity of the audience increased even more. The story of the show revolves around Kamyar and Ayra's relationship, which has been loved by the audience since the beginning.

When was episode 32 to be released?

Episode 32 was originally scheduled to be released on February 28, 2026, as the drama usually comes out with new episodes every week. However, the episode was not aired that day. Fans were quite surprised with the delay. Many viewers waited for the new episode till late in the night, but when they did not get the new episode, social media started discussing it. Some reports suggested that the show's schedule was changed due to special Ramzan events.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 released

After waiting for almost two weeks, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's episode 32, was finally released on March 7, 2026. In Pakistan, the episode aired at around 10:30 pm. After this, the episode was also available on online platforms, so that viewers of other countries could also watch it. As the story is now moving towards its final stage, this episode is considered to be very important for the story.

All about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32

The episode sees a new twist in the story of Kamyar and Ayra. In the trailer and the episode, it was shown that Kamyar sees Ayra with Khawar. However, at that time the expressions on his face seem to be quite calm, which also makes Ayra a little surprised. The next day also showed some cute and emotional moments between Kamyar and Ayra, which has further increased the curiosity of the audience as to which direction the story will go next.

Fans reaction

As soon as the song was released, fans started pouring in reactions on social media. Many viewers said that even after waiting so long, the episode was quite interesting and it was "worth the wait." Some people also praised the acting and chemistry of Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. At the same time, some fans also said that the makers should have informed about the delay in the episode in advance.

Now that the story is heading towards its finale, the audience is eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode.

