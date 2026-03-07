Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 India release today: What will happen next in Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas Khan’s VIRAL Pakistani drama?

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32 failed to release at its scheduled time on February 28, 2026. However, according to reports, the latest episode will now be released today. Read on to know more.

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become very popular among the audience these days. As the show nears its finale, the excitement among the fans is increasing. Last week, viewers were surprised when the drama did not air on its scheduled time. Usually its new episode comes every Saturday, but the episode 32 coming on February 28 suddenly did not get telecast. Due to this sudden delay, fans had to wait longer for the new episode.

When is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu finale?

According to reports, the drama is slowly moving towards its end. It is being said that the makers are planning to air the last episode of the show after Eid. However, the final date has not been announced yet. But it is believed that in the coming episodes, the story will become more interesting and the audience can see many big twists.

What will happen next in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

The film stars Aamir Khan and Bilal Abbas in the lead roles. Audiences loved the performances of the two actors and their on-screen chemistry. This is the reason why Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been trending continuously on social media for the last few months. At times, some parts of the story were criticized by the audience, but despite this, there was no decrease in the popularity of this drama.

In the trailer, it is shown that Kamyar sees Ayra with Khawar in his bedroom, but his facial expressions are quite normal. The next day also shows some cute moments between Ayra and Kamyar, which makes Ayra confused about Kamyar's behavior. In such a situation, the new episode will decide what is going to be the next turn in the relationship of Ayra and Kamyar.

When will Meri Zindagi Hai Tu new episode release?

According to reports, episode 32 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu may be released today, which is Saturday, March 7, 2026. The episode will be first released on ARY Digital's official YouTube channel. However, since the content of this channel is geo-restricted in India, Indian viewers will have to use other platforms to watch it. Viewers in India can watch the episode on the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel or on platforms like Dailymotion.

Fans are very excited for the new season. Due to the special schedule of Ramadan, the drama will be aired in Pakistan at 10:30 pm. In India, the episode will be available online at around 11 pm.

