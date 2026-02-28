Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ romantic Pakistani drama release in India today? Here’s what we know

Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas latest drama Meri Zindagi hai Tu has been ruling the hearts of people with its interesting storyline and chemistry. Know when the latest episode will release in India.

Pakistani romantic drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 32 has been making headlines with its impressive storyline and chemistry. This popular romantic drama of Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas Khan is now reaching its last phase. In the story, the lives of Ayra and Kamvar are taking new turns, so the curiosity of the audience has also increased. The makers have also hinted that special twists will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

When will Hania Amir’s Meri Zindagi Hai Tu release in India?

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’s episode 32 is scheduled to be released in India on Saturday, 28 February 2026. The show is trending both in India and Pakistan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of the show. The main reason for the popularity of the serial is the brilliant chemistry and emotional story of both lead actors. Although there was criticism about some twists, it did not have much effect on the popularity of the show.

Why does Meri Zindagi Hai Tu air once a week?

The telecast time of the show has been changed due to Ramzan. Now this serial airs only once a week, every Saturday. Its new time in Pakistan has been fixed at 10:30 pm (PKT). Due to this, the audience has to wait a little longer for their favorite show.

Where to watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's new episode?

In Pakistan, episode 32 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu will be released first on the official YouTube channel of ARY Digital. But ARY Digital's YouTube content is banned in India. So Indian viewers have to resort to other options to watch the episodes.

Fans in India can watch the episodes on the YouTube channel named Top Pakistani Dramas, where the show is usually uploaded. Apart from this, the episode is also available on Dailymotion after some time of its telecast in Pakistan. Like the previous episodes, this time too, it is expected that episode 32 will come online in India by around 11:30 pm (IST).

When is Hania Aamir's Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's last episode?

As far as the finale is concerned, according to reports by Filmibeat, the show might end with its last episode after Eid. However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet. But as the story is nearing its end, Episode 32 is being considered extremely important. This episode will set the tone for the story ahead and prepare the audience for the finale, and audiences will know whether Kameyar will forgive Ayra.

