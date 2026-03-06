Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 32: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas VIRAL Pakistani drama air today? Know when and where to watch

Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become very popular among the audience these days. However, episode 32 has been making headlines for the past two weeks as it failed to air on the scheduled date and time. Read on to know more details.

Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become very popular among the audience these days. The show has a huge fan following in India. The main reason for this is the great chemistry of the lead stars of the show Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. With each new episode, the story is getting more interesting, due to which the audience eagerly waits for the next episode. Earlier, many Pakistani shows like Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Ishq Murshid and Tere Bin were very popular in India, but Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has broken many records in terms of viewership in recent times.

Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas VIRAL Pakistani drama air today?

Discussions have also intensified about the last episode that is the finale of the show. According to industry reports, the drama is being planned to wrap up after Eid 2026. The makers want the show to end in a very strong manner, with the focus primarily on Kamyar and Ayra's love story. It is being said that this is a limited series, so it will not be stretched too long. However, no official announcement has been made on this yet.

What is the last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

According to a reliable industry source, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become extremely popular not only in Pakistan but in many countries. Apart from India, the drama is being watched by a large number of people in Turkey, Azerbaijan, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. That is why it is being called a global phenomenon. According to Filmibeat, sources said that the show might go off air after around 35 episodes. However, some more episodes can be added if the demand of the audience remains. Interestingly, some of the actors of the show have already completed their shooting.

Why was the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu schedule changed?

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu initially aired twice a week and viewers could watch two episodes every week. But due to the Ramadan 2026 schedule, the channel and the production house changed its broadcast time. Now the show airs only once a week, which is Saturday at 10:30 pm. Earlier, the drama was shown on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm. After the change in time, the audience has to wait for the episode according to the new schedule.

How to watch Pakistani dramas in India?

The show airs on Pakistan's channel ARY Digital, so it is not available on India's TV channels like Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony TV or Colors TV. Recently, the social media accounts of some Pakistani YouTube channels and artists were also banned in India. After this, the channels have started new YouTube channels keeping in mind the Indian audience. Hum TV has launched Dear Ishq Diaries and ARY Digital has launched a new channel called Top Pakistani Dramas, where Indian viewers can watch episodes of the show.

