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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ VIRAL Pakistani drama not to release today? Fans call this...

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu used to air twice a week on Friday and Saturday. However, due to recent changes, it is now uploaded only once a week. Interestingly, a YouTube channel uploaded an episode claiming it to be the latest one. Read on to know more.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 14, 2026 9:11 AM IST

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ VIRAL Pakistani drama not to release today? Fans call this...
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is heading towards its final episode. The show features Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan as its main actors. The second-to-last part of the story will be released on March 14, 2026, as Episode 33. The audience is eagerly waiting to see how the tumultuous and emotional relationship between Ayra and Kamyar will go into its final phase. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become a popular show on digital platforms, which frequently appears as a trending topic on social media. Some viewers also criticized parts of the story, but overall interest in the show remained consistent. Fans say that the on-screen chemistry of Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan has kept the audience hooked.

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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu massive fan following

Last month, a source told Filmibeat Editor-in-Chief Abhishek Ranjith that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has caught the attention of audiences worldwide. It has a large following in India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The show is a limited series and will run for a total of 34 episodes. The actors have completed the shooting, so the extension of the show is not possible. The channel and the production house will make an official announcement at an appropriate time.

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Is Episode 33 of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu released?

Earlier, the drama was aired twice a week on Friday and Saturday. However, due to changes, it is uploaded only once a week. Yesterday, March 13, a YouTube channel uploaded the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode with the title Episode 33. Many people from all around the world believed it to be a new episode. However, when they realised it was a fake episode, they left their reaction in the comment section. One of the users said, “Muje laga aaj itni jaldi episodes bina wait kiye kese de diya.” Another wrote, “Pta ni kesa drama he Jo time kest he upload ni krty fzol.” A fan wrote, “Guys 33 episode aayga ya nahi.” The reactions in the comment section shows eagerness of fans for this drama. However, many believe that, like yesterday, the new episode will also not release today. However, according to reports, the new episode will air today.

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All about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 33

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 33 will air in Pakistan at 10:30 PM PKT. Viewers in India will be able to watch it online at around 11:30 PM IST. This episode will first arrive on ARY Digital's official YouTube channel, but the content of this channel is blocked in India. So Indian viewers can watch it through the Top Pakistani Dramas YouTube channel or Dailymotion.

About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu last episode release

The adventure of the story and the preparation of the final episode will be the turning point in Ayra and Kamyar's relationship in episode 33. The story will move towards its climax with light-hearted fights, serious controversies and emotional confessions. ARY Digital has confirmed that the final episode will air after Eid al-Fitr.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
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