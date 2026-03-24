Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Episodes 1-34): When and where to watch Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas Khan VIRAL Pakistani drama in India?

The Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu aired its final episode on March 22, 2026. If you missed the show, no worries-here's where you can watch all the episodes in India for free.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (Episodes 1-34): The last episode of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu proved deeply emotional for the audience. Starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles, the show kept the audience hooked throughout its journey. Despite the ban on Pakistani content in India, the serial gained good popularity in India as well. Its grand finale aired on March 22, ending the story on a satisfying and hopeful note. Many viewers were left teary-eyed after watching the last episode, as the story's ending was filled with emotion.

How did Meri Zindagi Hai Tu end?

The biggest highlight of the finale was the reunion of Kamyar and Ayra. After a long period of disagreements and misunderstandings, the two decided to give their relationship another chance. The story showed Kamyar undergoing therapy to improve his behaviour. During counselling, he admits that he had an ego problem, which damaged their relationship. This self-acceptance and desire for change give depth to the story. In the end, both of them decide to leave their old disputes behind and move forward together.

How did Kamyar convince Ayra’s father?

An important part of the story was the scene where Kamyar arrives at the airport to meet Ayra's father. He hands him an apology and medical reports, proving that he really wants to change. During this, Kamyar's bowing and apologizing make the audience emotional. After this step, Ayra's family also accepts this relationship. This scene not only gives strength to the story but also shows how much honesty and effort are needed to improve relationships.

Where to Watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episodes 1-34 in India?

If you missed the early episodes of this show, it's still easy to watch them. Viewers in India can watch all episodes of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu for free on YouTube. Episodes 1 to 34 are available on the YouTube channel named Top Pakistani Dramas. Pakistani channels have created new YouTube platforms to tap into the interest of Indian viewers. With this, Pakistani shows can be easily seen without any subscription.

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