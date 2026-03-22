Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Last Episode India Release Date: Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas Khan’s romantic Pakistani drama to air today; will it have a happy ending?

The last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu was expected to release on March 21, 2026, but due to the auspicious occasion of Eid, the makers decided to postpone it. Read on to know more.

The last episode of the popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is releasing today. The show has won the hearts of the audience with its story and emotional scenes. The second last episode of the show, which is known as Episode 33, aired on March 14. The belief about the final episode was that it would air on March 21, which is the day of Eid, but it was postponed due to the festival, as makers believed that people might be busy in the celebration, hence the episode would not receive the desired views on YouTube or on Television. Indian viewers are also curious about how the story of the main characters, Kamyar and Ayra, will end. Will their love succeed, or will the story take a tragic turn?

When and where to watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

The show stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the lead roles. This drama is known for its romantic and emotional story. In the previous episodes, Kamyar and Ayra are seen facing many challenges. Family problems, mutual misunderstandings, and personal problems. The audience is now waiting to see if their love will win in the end. In India, the show is available on the YouTube channel, Top Pakistani Drama, at around 11:30 pm at night. Hence, viewers have to stay awake late to watch their favorite show. According to reports, in Pakistan, the last episode will be broadcast on ARY at around 10:30 pm.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's popularity

The show is also trending on social media in India. Viewers are sharing clips, reactions, and their guesses about the episodes. The chemistry between Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan is very much liked by the audience. The emotional and romantic twist of the story has made it worth watching for all. The OST of the drama is also loved by the audience. Many India celebrity seemed to be talking about the show. Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has multiple times shared her craze about the drama by uploading the OST or reaction. Even Harsh Limbachiya, Bharti Singh’s husband, seemed obsessed with the drama in one of the vlogs shared by them on YouTube.

All about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’s last episode

The storyline of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has taken a very emotional turn in the recent episodes. Despite Ayra’s efforts, Kamyar is not ready to forgive and forget the insult from the wedding night. In the recent episode, Ayra’s father is hospitalized, and he refuses to meet Ayra. It is when Kamyar crosses his limits and taunts Ayra on a personal level, which deeply affects Ayra. Now, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

What will happen in the last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu?

In the last episode, viewers will be able to see the full story of Kamyar and Ayra's relationship. Whether love wins or loses, this episode will be memorable in both situations. Indian viewers can watch episode 34 on YouTube today and find out how Kamyar and Ayra's story finally ends.

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