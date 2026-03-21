Meri Zindagi Hai Tu last episode India release POSTPONED: Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ VIRAL Pakistani drama stalled due to Dhurandhar 2?

Fans of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu are eagerly waiting for its last episode, Episode 34. However, according to reports, the new episode will not air today. Read on to know why.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu last episode India release POSTPONED: As the Eid weekend approached, fans of Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu are eagerly waiting for its last episode. The show has won the hearts of the audience with its story and emotional scenes. On March 14, its second-last episode, Episode 33, was broadcast. Initially, it was believed that its final episode would be shown on March 21 on the day of Eid, but now it has been slightly changed.

Why was Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's last episode postponed?

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's last episode release date was postponed because of Eid. As the makers believe, everyone will be busy with the celebration, hence the episode may not receive the expected views. The makers have decided not to release the film on Eid. On the day of Eid, people are usually busy with their family and friends, spending time sightseeing and celebrating. As a result, you spend less time watching TV. That is why the finale has been kept on the second day, so that more and more people can watch it comfortably. This is expected to improve the TRPs and viewership of the show. The last episode will highlight what will happen to Kamyar and Ayra’s stories. Whether the two will have a happy ending or not.

What is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's last episode release date?

Now the grand finale of this drama will be aired on March 22, which is on the second day of Eid, instead of March 21. To make this last episode special, it will be shown as a double episode, which can be about two hours long. This will allow the viewer to see a long and completely satisfying ending. Fans are hoping that this episode will be very emotional and dramatic.

All about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Hania Aamir plays the role of Ayra, while Bilal Abbas Khan plays the role of Kamyar. Audiences have loved the chemistry between the two. The story revolves around love, relationships, and the challenges of life. Now, fans want to know whether the love story of Ayra and Kamyar will have a happy ending or a sad turn.

Where to watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu in India?

Viewers living in India can watch the last episode of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu on the Top Pakistani Dramas channel on YouTube, where the first 33 episodes are already available. Fans are getting more and more excited. Everyone wants to know how this beautiful story will end and whether it will make their hearts happy or emotional.

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