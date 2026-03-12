Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: When will Ep 33 of Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas' VIRAL show air in India? Finale pushed to THIS date

Extended finales have previously been successful for ARY Digital. The network seems to be looking for a similar response with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, since Kabhi Main Kabhi Tu, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, garnered high numbers during its last episode.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Ep 33 release date in India: The schedule for next Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episodes has been made clear to fans. In order to maximize television ratings, the creators of the drama starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan are also changing plans for the end. Episode 33 of the show is scheduled to debut with just one episode this week. Filmibeat received unique information on the show's format and reach from a prominent industry insider last month.

The source cited by Filmibeat, said, "Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has become a global phenomenon with massive viewership in countries like India, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. The romantic drama has resonated with the audience. Considering the nature of Pakistani shows, MZHT is also a limited series. The show is expected to go off air next month after completing 34 episodes. There is a chance Meri Zindagi Hai Tu might receive an extension, but a few actors have already wrapped their shoots. The channel and the production house will make an official announcement at the right time."

As they prepare for the last stretch, channel executives are attentively examining recent figures. The network is changing the schedule of the finale since Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's ratings have dropped in recent weeks. In order to increase TRPs, the station plans to postpone the final episode for two weeks in order to conclude the show on a high note.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 33 schedule and finale plan

According to the current plan, the finale episode 34 will now air in Pakistan after Ramzan 2026. The goal is to increase viewing and create a new ratings record after the holidays. The last episode (34) will air on March 28, 2026, following Eid, in accordance with this ratings plan.

Extended finales have previously been successful for ARY Digital. The network seems to be looking for a similar response with Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, since Kabhi Main Kabhi Tu, starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, garnered high numbers during its last episode. A cautious approach to reproducing that audience involvement is suggested by the scheduled timetable and postponed wrap-up.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode 33 release date India

Since ARY Digital is a Pakistani station and doesn't show up on Hindi GECs like Star Plus, Colors TV, ZEE TV, or Sony TV, access in India is still restricted. Following the terror assault in Pahalgam, the Central government banned Pakistani YouTube outlets including Hum TV and ARY Digital. As a result, Indian users are unable to access official uploads on these platforms.

ARY Digital currently uses a different YouTube channel called "Top Pakistani Dramas" to keep Indian audiences engaged to popular episodes. There, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episodes are posted for Indian viewers. Episode 33 will be uploaded via Top Pakistani Dramas' official account on Saturday at 11:30 p.m., one hour after the Pakistan TV broadcast.

