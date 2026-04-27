Met Gala 2026: Celebrities to dress code, theme; everything you need to know

Fashion's biggest night is almost here. On May 4, 2026, the Met Gala returns and already, the internet is buzzing about what everyone will wear. Let's get to what's actually confirmed this year: the dress code, the theme behind it, and some changes on the horizon.

This year, the Costume Institute exhibition goes by Costume Art. The Met describes it as “the dressed body” how what we wear turns into art itself. Picture this: clothes paired with paintings or sculptures, all pulled from the museum’s collection, driving home the idea that fashion is art, not just clothing. The exhibit opens May 10 and runs until January 10, 2027.

Now, about the dress code: Fashion Is Art. It’s not exactly the same as the exhibit’s name, but it works alongside it. Basically, every guest is being asked to show off how fashion is an art form you live in, and to celebrate all the ways people have depicted clothing in art throughout history. What does that mean, practically? Expect outfits that look like wearable sculptures, direct art references, and a strong chance you’ll spot Comme des Garçons pieces. The museum gave a sneak peek in November, showing off works from Rei Kawakubo’s 1997 “Lumps and Bumps” collection, don’t be surprised if this year’s carpet is full of odd shapes and bold padding.

For context: Last year’s Met Gala was themed Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with a dress code called “The Garden of Time.” The steps looked like a fairytale, all moss and flowers, with guests wearing fragile, romantic looks: vintage couture, florals everywhere, sheer weathered fabrics. Zendaya crushed it twice, switching from Margiela to vintage Givenchy. Bad Bunny brought a Matador vibe, custom-made by Maison Margiela. The night felt dreamy and nostalgic, and a little bit like scrolling through art online. This year, Costume Art is more conceptual and sharp, less about looking pretty, more about pushing what fashion can be.

Also Read Diljit Dosanjh took ChatGPT crash course to learn English just minutes before attending the Met Gala 2025, watch the viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@themetgalaofficial)

So what’s coming Monday?

First, art-as-outfit, expect guests to show up dressed as paintings, sculptures, or even real-life gallery exhibits. If you geek out over art history, this is going to be your favorite Met ever. No one’s seen the guest list yet (it’s always a secret), but rumor has it that Rihanna might return after skipping last year. If she does, everyone else fades into the background. And when the theme is art, designers like Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Iris van Herpen really let loose. Look out for some wild, sculptural fashion moments. Also: the social media blackout inside the gala still holds, so all the viral moments will come from the red carpet and the official Vogue stream.

One big change for 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani won’t be there. It’s been Met Gala tradition for the New York mayor to show up and welcome everyone since Michael Bloomberg’s days. Eric Adams kept it going. This year, Mamdani’s office said he’s sitting it out, which makes him the first mayor in about 20 years to skip it. No explanation yet. No word on who, if anyone, might step in for him.

So, all in all, This year’s Fashion Is Art dress code is pushing celebrities to use their bodies as canvases. The Costume Art theme backs it up. So expect fewer “pretty” gowns and more looks you might actually see in a museum. We’ll be watching from home, and you probably will too, lets have a great time.

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