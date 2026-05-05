Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar's debut turns into LIVING canvas with regal Manish Malhotra outfit having Indian roots [Viral Video]

Karan Johar stuns at the Met Gala 2026 in a Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, blending Indian art with global fashion.

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar made his first appearance at the 2026 Met Gala. His fashion style showed strong ties to Indian artistic traditions. His outfit, which honoured Raja Ravi Varma, functioned as an active artistic display that presented traditional Indian art from a global viewpoint. The Manish Malhotra-designed outfit features an impressive cloak which displays intricate embroidery and painted panels that contain images resembling Varma's most famous artworks.

What did stylist Eka Lakhani say about KJo's outfit?

Styled by Eka Lakhani, the stylist says, "At its core, the outfit celebrates Indian art through the lens of Raja Ravi Varma’s celebrated paintings such as ‘Hamsa Damayanti’, ‘Kadambari’, and ‘Arjuna and Subhadra’. We brought together multiple works of his through sculptural details, quilting, and intricate zardozi embroidery."

Karan Johar's Met Gala outfit has Indian roots

The structural design kept it contemporary and fashionable, but the black-and-gold base provided a touch of royalty. The ensemble was noteworthy since it conveyed a tale of Indian culture and feelings in addition to having a magnificent appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPIFF (@dpiff_official)

Karan Johar feels a strong connect with Ravi Raja?

Karan said that he feels a strong connection with Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings because the artist had this amazing ability to “paint feelings.” That’s exactly what Karan tries to do in his own films. He mentioned that working with Manish Malhotra really brought his vision to life. When he saw the final look, it felt like he was actually wearing a piece of art. It made him proud to showcase Indian heritage on such a big global platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Who was Raja Ravi Varma?

Raja Ravi Varma was a 19th-century painter who lived from 1848 to 1906. His main artistic work consisted of painting scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata together with creating portraits of deities and royal families. His distinctive artistic style emerged through his combination of European painting techniques with Indian themes. He used realistic styles, oil paints, and proper lighting, but all his work remained dedicated to Indian stories and traditions.

His paintings created mythological characters who appeared so authentic and emotionally charged that they seemed ready to emerge from the artwork. The concept represented a major breakthrough during that historical period.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

