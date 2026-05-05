Met Gala 2026 stunner Lena Mahfouf dons shocking, bold and braless outfit; netizens call it 'outrageous'

French YouTuber Lena Mahfouf grabbed everyone's attention when she interpreted this year's theme in the most unexpected way. She donned bold Burc Akyol creation.

Lena Mahfouf brought some drama when she walked the Met Gala 2026 red carpet in style. It was clearly one of those moments when everyone stopped and stared to understand every aspect of her viral look. French YouTuber Lena went bold. And many fans have been calling it one of the most daring outfits of the night. Lena Mahfouf's gown, designed by Burc Akyol, adhered to the evening’s artistic theme. One glance is all you need to understand just how sculptural it was.

Decoding Lena Mahfouf's outfit

Mahfouf rocked a bold Burc Akyol ensemble which featured a cut-out draped skirt. It also included a lifelike silver hands for the bustier. She finished the look by opting for minimum make-up, pale blue eyeshadow which went well with the shade of her skirt, and a few jewels. But the outfit didn't go down well with many. Netizens were quick to call it 'outrageous'.

Lena Mahfouf rewore Jennifer Lopez's Versace outfit

Lena Mahfouf made sure all eyes were on her when she hit the red carpet of Cannes 2023. Even though it was Lena's first time, her choice of style on the red carpet left many impressed. For the amfAR Gala in Cannes, Lena decided to wear Versace. Her sleeveless outfit featured cutout detailing on her midriff region that went on till a train. She finished the look by opting for matching high-waist hipster bottoms. In 2000, the iconic Versace silk chiffon dress was donned by Jennifer Lopez to the Grammy awards. Later, in 2019 too it was worn for Versace's Spring 2020 runway show in Milan.

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Know about Lena's Cannes debut

Lena made her Cannes red carpet debut in an impressive Vivienne Westwood ensemble. The outfit was inspired by Naomi Campbell's outfit. The printed grey outfit came with a strapless corset-style top, which she wore with a matching high-waist hipster. She finished the look by opting for Chopard diamond jewellery, and tied her curls in a messy bun and went for soft makeup.

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