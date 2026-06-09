Michael OTT release: How to watch Jaafar Jackson’s record-breaking biopic at home

Michael, the record-breaking Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson, is now streaming in India. Rent it on Prime Video and Apple TV before it's free for subscribers. Box office, plot, and OTT details here.

Michael OTT release: How to watch Jaafar Jackson’s record-breaking biopic at home

Michael Jackson’s biopic, Michael, is finally streaming in India after blowing up worldwide. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, it became one of 2026’s blockbuster hits, raking in over $888 million. Now you can check it out without leaving your house. It dropped on Amazon Prime Video in India on June 9. Right now, you have to rent it, but it’ll probably be free for Prime users pretty soon. If you prefer Apple TV, you can rent it there too. The film played everywhere in theaters, 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX, MX4D, Dolby Cinema, ScreenX so getting it at home feels huge, especially if you want to see those big concert scenes again without motion seats flying.

What’s it about?

Jaafar Jackson plays Michael, and honestly, the resemblance is wild. The story kicks off in Gary, Indiana, with a young Michael in the Jackson 5. You get a close-up look at his father Joseph’s pressure, relentless rehearsals, and the crazy early fame. Then the film tackles Michael’s solo years: Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad, Dangerous. Every album, music video, and stage show gets a nod. And it’s not all just glitter and moonwalks, the movie digs into the tougher stuff too: lonely moments, wild media coverage, lawsuits, and the toll fame took on him. By the end, you really see both sides. The genius who changed pop forever, and the person who struggled when the spotlight faded.

All The Records Broken?

Michael made history. It’s pulled in over $900 million worldwide, $354.2 million from North America, $534.1 million from other countries. It’s now Lionsgate’s biggest hit, beating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. It’s also the third-most successful biopic ever, and the second-highest grossing film of 2026 so far. Opening weekend was nuts: $97 million in the US and $217 million globally. That’s a record for any musical biopic. In India, it took home Rs 82.16 crore gross and Rs 69.81 crore nett.

Why stream it at home?

You miss a lot in theaters. Watching at home means catching those subtle dance moves, studio moments, and quieter scenes between Jaafar and the cast. Everything hits a little different without the crowd, And for fans, Jaafar in Michael’s shoes is something you can’t ignore. He spent years training, and it shows. Whether you missed it in cinemas or just want to revisit Thriller on your TV, now’s your chance.

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