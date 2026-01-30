Mimi Chakraborty Harassment Case: Actor and former Trinamool Congress MP files case over molestation during…, West Bengal Police arrests…

Former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has filed a complaint against event organisers on harassment and humiliation grounds. Read on to know more.

Three people have been arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with the allegations of on-stage harassment levelled by popular actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty. The case pertains to a public function held in the Nayagopalganj area of Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district. Mimi Chakraborty has alleged that she was maltreated and humiliated on stage during the event. After the complaint was filed, the police began the investigation and arrested the three accused.

Who is the main accused in the Mimi Chakraborty Harassment Case?

According to police, the main accused has been identified as Tanay Shastri, the organiser of the event. When the police team reached his house for investigation, there was a fuss. It is alleged that Tanay Shastri and his two others tried to obstruct the work of the police, which also led to a scuffle. Thereafter, the police arrested the three. The arrest was made on the complaint of Mimi Chakraborty as well as on charges of obstructing police action, the officials said.

What did Mimi Chakraborty say about the harassment incident?

Mimi Chakraborty, in her complaint, stated that she was performing at the event when the organiser suddenly came on stage and stopped her midway. She said she was asked to leave the stage without giving any reason. According to Mimi, the behaviour of the organiser was quite arrogant and disrespectful. In her words: “I was performing. Suddenly, the event organiser, Tanay Shastri, came onto the stage and stopped me. He told me to leave. Without arguing, I left without completing the entire performance. His behaviour was very arrogant."

The actress also alleged that she was subjected to this treatment because she had turned down an invitation to be a guest at the organiser's house, unlike other guests, which angered the organizer. After the incident, Mimi Chakraborty sent a written complaint via email to the local police station.

What did the main accuse Tanay Shastri, say in the harassment case?

Tanay Shastri, the main accused in the case, has termed all the allegations as false and baseless. He said that the program was delayed because Mimi Chakraborty arrived much later than the scheduled time. In his words, “I am not at fault. Mimi arrived very late. We had to finish the event on time. That’s what we did. We did not treat Mimi badly in any way."

Police are also investigating what exactly happened during the event and how true the allegations are

