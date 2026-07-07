Mismatched 4 CONFIRMED? Rohit Saraf teases final 'DimpShi' chapter with Prajakta Koli in BTS reveal

Netflix has officially kicked off Mismatched Season 4, with Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli returning as fan-favourite couple Dimple and Rishi for one final chapter. Rohit confirmed the news with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, sending 'DimpShi' fans into celebration mode. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Mismatched 4 CONFIRMED? Rohit Saraf teases final 'DimpShi' chapter with Prajakta Koli in BTS reveal

Good news for Mismatched fans, Netflix has finally confirmed the fourth and final season. Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli are already back on set, jumping into filming just weeks after director Divyang Thakkar and the rest of the team, including Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malwade, kicked things off in June 2026. Rohit didn’t waste any time sharing the excitement. He posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram with Prajakta by his side, teasing, “DimpShi fans, I have something four you.” The clapboard in the clip says it all: Mismatched 4 is officially in production. Fans flooded the comments, eager for any hint about how Dimple and Rishi’s story will finally wrap up.

Rohit And Prajakta’s Set Video

Season 4 is set to give fans the closure they’ve been waiting for. This is the last chapter for Dimple and Rishi. The creators say we’ll see new shifts in their dynamic, wrapping up a story that’s always been warm, witty, and perfectly messy. The cast and crew are coming together one last time to give these characters and their fans a proper goodbye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Behind the scenes, RSVP Movies is producing, with Divyang Thakkar directing. Thakkar became known for his work on Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and he’s taking the helm this season. The show, adapted from Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel “When Dimple Met Rishi,” first premiered in November 2020 with writing by Gazal Dhaliwal and direction from Akarsh Khurana and Nupur Dharmadhikari. Along with Rohit and Prajakta, expect to see Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malwade in key roles.

What The Leads Are Saying

The leads are definitely feeling the emotion. Prajakta said shooting this final season is a huge deal for her, Dimple’s been a big part of her life, and saying goodbye is hard. Rohit called Mismatched one of his favorite projects, saying that returning as Rishi feels “magical,” and that he’s looking forward to what’s next with the team.

Why Mismatched Became A Fan Favourite

It’s not just another romance. The show follows the bumpy ride from college to adulthood, starting with a coding bootcamp romance and growing up alongside its viewers. It covers more than just love, it’s about ambition, family pressure, figuring yourself out, and hitting some real emotional notes while still keeping things light. Prajakta and Rohit’s on-screen chemistry turned “DimpShi” into a hashtag people keep coming back to. The series also nails real-life issues, from gender roles to mental health, blending it all into an easygoing watch.

Looking ahead, Season 4 is primed to tackle big themes like balancing ambition and relationships, growing up, and figuring out what commitment really means after college. This final season should give fans the closure they’ve wanted, with Dimple and Rishi stepping into the next phase of their lives.

What To Expect Next

The show’s also been huge for Rohit Saraf’s career, turning him into a Gen-Z rom-com favorite and opening doors to bigger film roles. And that’s not even counting all the meme-worthy moments and a cast that honestly feels like a group of old friends by now. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, but with filming underway, it shouldn’t be long. For now, fans are buzzing over Rohit’s video and after three seasons of almosts, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments, Season 4 promises one last, emotional ride.

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