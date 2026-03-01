Missile strikes rock Dubai: Hofit Golan hides, shares VIRAL footage of explosions at Palm Jumeirah Hotel

Hofit Golan has made a shocking revelation after she witnessed the scary moment when an Iranian missile hit Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah hotel.

Lifestyle influencer Hofit Golan was visibly shaken after she witnessed a horrific moment when Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah hotel was attacked by rockets and explosions. After an Iranian missile hit the five star hotel on February 28, Hofit hid under the bed. "So, in the back of your head it is like what is going to happen at night? Are we all going to be able to sleep?" she was quoted as saying by DailyMail. She admitted to being shocked, overwhelmed and exhausted even though she didn't see anyone get hurt or hear shouting. She further revealed that going by the instructions issued, all tourist places were shut down and citizens and travellers were advised to stay indoors and stay away from windows.

What did Hofit's VIRAL video capture?

Hofit had shot Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah ablaze after it was damaged by an Iranian missile. Her post read, "Tried to fly to london and just before we took off the pilot announced that due to unfolding events in Iran, all flights were cancelled and the skies closed above us.

As i came home, i could hear explosions and saw the Palm filling up with smoke from debris of intercepted missiles? (Thanks to the prompt UAE air defence ) Please stay safe, everyone ????"

Hofit decided to evacuate her home on a private beach on the Palm, to a place which she felt was more safe. She took to her social media to highlight the traffic as people fled. Hofit - who doesn't know exactly she will be allowed to leave Dubai - decided to travel to a friend house to stay safe. As she said, her friend lived inland. Hofit also thanked the UAE and clarified that the explosions people saw were intercepted missiles. "I'd rather have them intercept in the sky than hit us.

Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai

Sonal Chauhan, who gained massive popularity for her role in Jannat, too is stranded in Dubai due to flight cancellations followed by tensions in the Middle East. The actress took to her Instagram Stories, and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. In her message, she posted, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return."

