Mohanlal gets EMOTIONAL and teary eyed as Drishyam 3 receives thunderous applause at Dubai screening [Viral Video]

Mohanlal turned emotional after fans gave Drishyam 3 a roaring response during a Dubai screening. The viral video has melted hearts as the thriller opens to massive box office numbers worldwide.

Following an amazing response from fans during a screening of his recently released film Drishyam 3 in Dubai, Malayalam actor Mohanlal was moved to tears. Now, a video from the screening has gained popularity on social media and won over many. The video shows the seasoned actor clearly touched as the crowded theatre erupted in cheers, applause, and a warm welcome.

Mohanlal in tears after Drishyam 3 receives applause

In the now-viral video, Mohanlal acknowledged the love from the audience while wiping away his tears and grinning broadly. While some people offered him a standing ovation, others were spotted using their phones to film the special moment. The touching response has once again brought attention to the actor's enormous fan base in India and throughout the world.

Drishyam franchise continues to be...

Over the years, Mohanlal's depiction of Georgekutty has been well praised, and the Drishyam franchise continues to be one of the most popular thriller series in Indian film.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Drishyam 3 made Rs 13.70 crore on its first day in Malayalam on 3,503 screens, according to Sacnilk. The movie made Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu, Rs 20 lakh in Kannada, and Rs 45 lakh in Tamil. The movie made an astounding Rs 48.37 crore globally after earning Rs 30 crore overseas.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath, who reprise their roles from the previous two films.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

