Mohanlal’s Georgekutty RETURNS in Drishyam 3, leaves everyone wondering about a fourth film

Read further to know how Drishyam 3's shocking final scene left theatres buzzing and why fans are already demanding Drishyam 4.

Mohanlal’s Georgekutty RETURNS in Drishyam 3, leaves everyone wondering about a fourth film

Mohanlal steps back into the shoes of Georgekutty, and Drishyam 3 arrives with all the tension and complexity fans hoped for. But let’s be honest, the real buzz isn’t about the performances or twists, it’s that ending. The Malayalam thriller dropped on May 21, 2026, and before you could blink, social media was overflowing with hot takes. The movie feels like Georgekutty and Rani’s most personal journey yet, with Mohanlal and Meena bringing back that familiar chemistry. Just when you think the series is wrapping things up, the story leaves a crack open, and suddenly everyone’s talking about a possible Drishyam 4.

The Ending Everyone’s Arguing About

No spoilers here, but Drishyam 3 refuses to give us a clean finish. Right up to the last second, there’s one thread left hanging. Industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj nailed the mood with a simple post: “#Drishyam3 Ends with a Lead for Part-4.” That was all fans needed. People started picking apart every little detail, rewinding scenes, trading theories online. Did director Jeethu Joseph leave this door open on purpose? Or does he want the audience to decide how they want Georgekutty’s journey to wrap up? Opinions are split. Some fans swear the story has reached its natural end. One viewer even wrote, “As a Drishyam admirer, I think the franchise got its perfect ending. No need for a fourth.” That same person ranked the movies: “Drishyam 1 > Drishyam 2 > Drishyam 3.” But then others just can’t let it go. That last shot? For them, it’s a clear invitation for one more chapter. Judging by the frenzy online, people are ready for Drishyam 4 already, if only for some real closure.

Moving From Clues to Consequences

What really sets Drishyam 3 apart is where it puts the camera. The earlier films were all about that tense chess match between Georgekutty and the cops. This time, the suspense is quieter, more personal. We spend more time with Georgekutty’s own burden, the guilt, the fear, the endless sacrifices of keeping secrets for years. The who unit is dialed down, letting us see the toll this hidden life takes on him. Honestly, it’s slower, heavier, and more reflective. Some people are loving that change. Others miss the tighter pace of the earlier movies.

Who’s Who?

You get all the familiar faces: Mohanlal and Meena as the parents, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as their daughters. There’s also Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar holding down key roles. Jeethu Joseph handles the writing and direction again. Antony Perumbavoor produces, and you feel Anil Johnson’s suspenseful music in every tense moment. Satheesh Kurup’s camera work adds mood while V. S. Vinayak’s editing keeps the tension high.

So, Is Drishyam 4 Happening?

Jeethu Joseph hasn’t given any official word about Drishyam 4. But that ending? He’s definitely left the door open. It all comes down to how the audience responds in the weeks ahead. No matter what, people are still arguing about Georgekutty’s fate, and that’s really the heart of a franchise with staying power. The story might not be finished, but it’s still sticking with everyone and sometimes, that’s all a great movie really needs.

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