Mohanlal's L367 linked with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar? New update REVEALS…

Mohanlal is currently busy with L367 which will mark as his 367th film. Now, the film' connection is being linked to Ranveer Singh's blockbuster action-drama Dhurandhar.

Mohanlal is one of the finest actors in Malayalam cinema. After delivering back-to-back hits in 2025, he now looks all set for 2026. Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his 367th film, which is tentatively titled L367. The film is being directed by Meppadiyan fame Vishnu Mohan. The special thing is that the connection of this film is being linked to the recent Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar, which has increased the excitement of the fans.

Mohanlal announces 367th film with L367

On the occasion of Republic Day 2026, Mohanlal and director Vishnu Mohan officially announced the project on social media. Mohanlal wrote in his X (earlier Twitter) post that he is very happy about this new project and is excited to work with Vishnu Mohan. In his post, "With immense joy, I announce my next project, #L367. I am truly delighted to collaborate with director Vishnu Mohan on this exciting venture, produced by Shri Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies." With the announcement, the film L367 started trending on social media.

Mohanlal's L367 linked with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar?

According to reports, the film L367 could be related to the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. It is being said that music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who is being praised for the brilliant music of Dhurandhar, has been approached for this film. If the deal is finalised, it will mark Shashwat Sachdev's debut in the Malayalam film industry. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers of the film yet.

What is the story of L367?

According to the reports, the film will be an action thriller starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is said to be based on Operation Ganga. This was the same mission under which, during the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2022, the Government of India brought back Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine and nearby countries safely. The story based on this serious and true incident can make the film even more powerful.

What is the budget of L367?

Big things are also coming out about the budget L367. The film is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Malayalam cinema. Though the exact budget has not been revealed yet, its budget is said to be on par with big films like Empuraan and Marakkar. If these reports turn out to be true, Mohanlal's L367 will turn out to be a grand and high-scale film, which will be eagerly awaited by the audience.

