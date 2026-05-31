Mohini Mani LAID to rest: Ajith Kumar gets emotional as family gathers for final rites

Read further on Ajith Kumar's emotional goodbye as mother Mohini Mani is cremated in Chennai.

Mohini Mani LAID to rest: Ajith Kumar gets emotional as family gathers for final rites

Ajith Kumar performed his mother’s last rites on Sunday at Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium. The ceremony was private, with only close family around. Mohini Mani passed away in her sleep on Saturday; she was 89 and had battled age-related health problems. When Ajith heard the news, he was in Dubai. He flew back to Chennai right away and was there with his family for the final rites. Relatives gathered, and Ajith took charge of the proceedings, clearly moved by the loss.

Pictures from the day showed Ajith carrying his mother’s pyre, his grief obvious. The family requested privacy, no media, no paparazzi just them and the rituals. Afterward, Ajith thanked the Chennai Police for managing security and keeping things peaceful. The family kept the ceremony simple and intimate. Only immediate relatives attended as they said their goodbyes. Ajith, who’s always careful about his private life, stayed composed, though the emotion was plain to see.

Mohini Mani’s last public moment was on May 10. She spent Mother’s Day at home with her youngest son, Anil, a quiet family celebration that, no one knew, would be her final appearance. Ajith named his charitable foundation after his mother, the Mohini Mani Foundation. Through it, he’s supported hygiene drives, civic awareness campaigns, and welfare projects. That legacy still lives on, guided by her influence.

Mohini Mani leaves behind three sons: Ajith, Anup, and Anil. Since her passing, people from the Tamil film industry and political circles have offered condolences. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan visited Ajith’s home on Saturday to show their support.Ajith’s quick return from Dubai and his role in the ceremony say a lot about their bond. Sunday marked the closing of a chapter for the family, and everyone, fans, colleagues, and friends respected their wish for a quiet, dignified farewell.

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